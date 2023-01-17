Bluum Adds Newline NT+ Series of Vivid, Ultra-High Definition (4K) Displays for Education and Corporate Environments

PHOENIX and ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education and corporate technology solutions provider, and Newline Interactive, the leading provider of quality interactive touch displays and collaboration solutions, today announced a partnership to bring next-generation Newline NT+ Ultra-High Definition (4K) displays to classrooms and meeting spaces nationwide.

"Engaging students and attendees is the number one priority for educators and presenters," said Ty Hall, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Newline. "The NT+ Series brings learning and corporate environments to life with non-touch displays that are cost-effective, cloud-friendly and compatible with all devices."

The Newline NT+ Series delivers an exceptional experience through new and updated features for superior image quality, connectivity and simplicity. Users can wirelessly cast content to the display from any mobile device, tablet, desktop, or laptop, regardless of manufacturer. The built-in file viewer makes it easy to navigate through content stored on local drives, remote devices or in the cloud easy. In addition, the Newline NT+ Series of displays features a sophisticated embedded operating system for streamlined remote management.

"We share Newline's commitment to purposeful design innovation," said Brittany Traff, AV interactivity category manager, Bluum. "The Newline NT+ Series is perfect for settings that require high-quality, non-touch displays to enhance learning, encourage participation and foster collaboration."

The Newline NT+ Series of displays offer:

Better connection with USB-C – Plug-and-play USB-C streamlines setup to a single cable for instant access.

Modular Wi-Fi – Choose the optional Wi-Fi 6 module for greater capacity, security, efficiency and performance.

Built-in casting – Connect to the display with cables or wirelessly cast straight to the display over the internet.

Remote display management – Deploy and install apps, configure display settings or broadcast messages across the organization from a centralized control panel.

Superior image quality and brightness – Enjoy Ultra High-Definition ( 4K ) resolution, industry-leading brightness and continuous runtime up to 50,000 hours.

Sleek bezel and design – Slim profiles enable displays to blend into any décor and mounted in portrait mode for use as digital signage.

Discover the simplicity of real innovation and effective design. Visit the Bluum and Newline education and business sites to learn more.

About Bluum

At Bluum, we provide technology design, engineering, solutions and services that make business and learning environments more exciting, accessible and interactive, empowering professionals with the resources and knowledge they need to build a brighter tomorrow. Visit Bluum and Bluum Technology to learn more.

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services.

