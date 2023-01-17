BIT Mining Launches New Energy Efficient LiteCoin/DogeCoin Miner LD3

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced the launch of their state-of-the-art Litecoin ("LTC") / Dogecoin ("DOGE") mining machine, model LD3 ("LD3"), which was specifically designed for mining on the DOGE and LTC blockchains.

The power efficiency of 0.73 W/MH and 4800 MH/s delivery make the LD3 machine more profitable than its predecessors in terms of efficient energy consumption. As a result, it is one of a few cutting-edge products available that deliver a highly cost-effective performance while offering the shortest payback period for LTC/DOGE mining.

The machines are designed for reliability, with the LD3s leaving more than a 10% performance margin for computing power chips rather than driving the machine to work under extreme conditions. This practice not only effectively prolongs the need to service the machine but also enables LD3s to work more consistently, resulting in reduced maintenance costs.

Furthermore, the design of LD3 provides more security guarantees for LTC/Doge miners. LD3 machine implements software-level security mechanisms with the latest common vulnerabilities & exposure patches. In addition, hardware-level protections for security are also implemented.

Currently, over 5,000 of the new LD3 miners have been produced for both Bit Mining's internal use and sale to the public. LD3 is the second ASIC miner developed by the Company since the completion of its acquisition of mining hardware manufacturer, Bee Computing, in 2022. The first ASIC Ethereum Classic ("ETC") mining machine was successfully released in August 2022.

"The unveiling of the LD3 mining equipment marks a significant advancement for BIT Mining Limited as this next generation of LTC/DOGE miners will push the industry ahead with currently unmatched technical specs. The LD3's release is also well-timed with the upcoming LTC halving event in August, allowing us to make a strategic pivot to other growing blockchain technologies. This development also validates our corporate strategy to be hard core technology-driven." said Mr. Xianfeng Yang, CEO of BIT Mining.

For information on how to purchase an LD3, visit the 'Our Business' section of our website (https://btcm.group).

About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation and miner manufacturing. The Company owns the world's top blockchain browser BTC.com and the comprehensive mining pool business operated under BTC.com, providing multi-currency mining services including BTC, ETH and LTC. The Company also owns a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer, Bee Computing, enabling the Company's self-efficiency through vertical integration with its supply chain.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

