2023 UCA & UDA COLLEGE CHEERLEADING AND DANCE TEAM NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HONORS TOP TEAMS

University of South Florida, Western Kentucky University and Florida State University Take Top Cheer Honors; University of Minnesota and University of Nevada, Las Vegas Earn Top Dance Honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the University of South Florida, Western Kentucky University and Florida State University cheerleading teams, and University of Minnesota and University of Nevada, Las Vegas dance teams, among others, secured first place finishes at the 2023 UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship, respectively. The elite competition, produced by the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and Universal Dance Association (UDA), took place on January 13-15, 2023 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World® Resort.

Last week, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in hopes of winning a national title. The event hosted nearly 500 performances from over 200 universities across 44 states. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day Live division offers entire spirit programs, including the cheer squad, dance team and band program, the chance to recreate their performances and traditions from the sidelines. This is the newest division debuted in 2023.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship and our partnership with ESPN" said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Providing a national championship platform to showcase these incredible athletes' contribution to their schools and communities, dedication to school spirit, and excellent talent, while giving them an opportunity to compete for a national title is core to our mission of elevating student experiences."

Division Champions Included :

Division IA Coed Cheer: University of South Florida | Tampa, FL

Division IA All Girl Cheer: Western Kentucky University | Bowling Green, KY

Division IA Small Coed Cheer: Florida State University | Tallahassee, FL

Division IA Pom: University of Minnesota | Minneapolis, MN

Division IA Hip Hop: University of Nevada, Las Vegas | Las Vegas, NV

Division IA Jazz: University of Minnesota | Minneapolis, MN

Division IA Coed Cheer Game Day: University of Cincinnati | Cincinnati, OH

Division IA All Girl Cheer Game Day: University of South Florida | Tampa, FL

Division IA Dance Game Day: University of Nevada, Las Vegas | Las Vegas, NV

Division IA Spirit Program Game Day: University of Mississippi | Oxford, MS

Division IA Mascot: University of Cincinnati Bearcat | Cincinnati, OH

Division I Coed Cheer: Morehead State University | Morehead, KY

Division I All Girl Cheer: Morehead State University | Morehead, KY

Division I Small Coed Cheer: Morehead State University | Morehead, KY

Small Coed Cheer Game Day: University of Delaware | Newark, DE

Division I Dance Game Day: Hofstra University | Hempstead, NY

Division I Pom: Saint Joseph's University | Philadelphia, PA

Division I Hip Hop: University of Delaware | Newark, DE

Division I Jazz: University of St. Thomas | St. Paul, MN

Open Coed Cheer: Iowa Western Community College | Council Bluffs, IA

Open All Girl Cheer: Pearl River Community College | Poplarville, MS

Open Small Coed Cheer: Wilmington University | Wilmington, DE

Open Coed Cheer Game Day: Southeastern Louisiana University | Hammond, LA

Open All Girl Cheer Game Day: Sacred Heart University | Fairfield, CT

Open Dance Game Day: St. Cloud State University | St. Cloud, MN

Open Spirit Program Game Day: Long Island University | Brooklyn, NY

Open Spirit Program Game Day Live: Grand Canyon University | Phoenix, AZ

Open Pom: Minnesota State University, Mankato | Mankato, MN

Open Hip Hop: Lindenwood University | St. Charles, MO

Open Jazz: University of Minnesota, Duluth | Duluth, MN

Open Mascot: University of Delaware "YouDee" | Newark, DE

Varsity Spirit live streamed both championships on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The championships will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the spring of 2023. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

