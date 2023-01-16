NEXT WEEK: Florida K-12 Parents and Educators Unite their Voices to Celebrate School Choice Week

Florida celebrates educational options and quality education during the annual School Choice Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 2,731 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Florida have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state, and Florida is a national leader in the choices it makes available to parents. Florida has unrestricted open enrollment in traditional public schools, hundreds of public charter and public magnet schools, and both district and statewide online public schooling options. Florida's state-run scholarship programs extend to students in families with modest incomes, with an Individualized Education Plan, or victims of violence in public schools, in addition to a few other student groups.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Florida will be a library event at the Homestead Cybranium on January 25 and a community event in Orlando on January 21. The Old City Hall, Fortune Street Bridge, Kennedy Boulevard Bridge, Platt Street Bridge, and Brorein Street Bridge will light up with the color of school choice during the Week.

"Florida's commitment to school choice has resulted in incredible success stories," said Krissia Campos Spivey, project director of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares at National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "Spanish speakers are more able to explore their family's education options than ever thanks to increasing bilingual outreach and information, and that's something extra to celebrate this year."

To download a guide to Florida school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/florida.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, contact our team at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

