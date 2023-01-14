NRF 2023: MagicCube teams up with MobiIoT to free merchants from dedicated payment acceptance devices

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicCube the company that created the Software Defined Trust (SDT) category and developed I-Accept the softPOS payment solution is excited to announce that it's partnering with MobiWire Group a global ODM player designing, developing, manufacturing and selling mobile phones and IoT terminals.

Mobiwire will work exclusively with MagicCube on SoftPOS and Tap-to-Pay solutions in the North American market, cementing the secure delivery of payment's last mile without the need for dedicated hardware.

i-Accept leverages Mobiwire NFC devices capabilities, and the unique placement of the NFC the front top of the devices, a killer combination for creating a unique user experience. The combined product accepts contactless payments from any NFC-enabled debit or credit card from any of the four major card brands as well as from smart devices such as smartphones, watches, wristbands, etc.,. i-Accept allows for capturing PIN on the Mobiwire device screen without scrambling or shuffling the PED keys, making the transaction experience intuitive and efficient for the customer thereby increasing customer throughput for concessions, theaters, arenas, amusement parks, and other high-volume use cases. These capabilities make this combined solution a true seamless user experience.

"This is the breakthrough we have been waiting for," says Olivier TIENNAULT, Technical Director of MobiWire SAS, NFC expert. "We design our Mobiwire products and select our technology partners to offer the best possible user experience to end customers, and transparent integrations and affordable solutions to help merchants focus their time and investment on managing customers instead of fighting with outdated or inappropriate tools."

"We are committed to our goal of freeing merchants from the cost and the handicap of legacy dedicated devices, but for those large retailers and enterprises who need to own multi-purpose versatile devices for consistency of performance and device management, we are offering these options in partnership with our carefully selected partner Mobiwire", says MagicCube's CEO and cofounder Sam Shawki "Mobiwire is covering a big gap in what the Tap to Pay market needs: a well-built smart device with a powerful NFC chip, optimally integrated, well placed at the front and marked, therefore preventing the confusion of looking for the right place to tap a card on almost all other devices out there"

About MagicCube

MagicCube leads the Software Defined Trust (SDT) category with its software-based, virtual Trusted Execution Environment (vTEE) platform. The technology enables secure, large-scale deployment and management of Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile solutions to consumers. MagicCube was awarded the first recognition of a software-based Trusted Execution Environment issued by EMVCo, the global consortium which facilitates worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions. MagicCube has been named by Network World's one of the "10 Hot IoT Startups to Watch", listed as a Cool Vendor in Security and Risk Management by Gartner, and is the only startup to sit on the board of the PCI Security Standards Council. Investors in MagicCube include Mosaik Partners, Shift4, Bold Capital, Epic Ventures, ID Tech, Sony Innovation Fund, and Visa, among others. For more information, visit www.magiccube.co or follow us on Twitter @MAGIC3INC.

About Mobiwire Group

Since 2011 MobiWire Group has met the highest standards of the mobile phone and IoT industry by combining French quality with Chinese industrial efficiency.

Over the years MobiWire Group has acquired great expertise all over the world, offering GCF (Global Certification Forum) certified products, becoming then the global #6 of the Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) for Mobile Network Operators, the Original Equipement Manufacturer and the Internet of Things players worldwide.

