Highstreet Insurance Partners partners with Nebraska-based Barney Insurance Group

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced today that it has partnered with Kearney, Nebraska-based Barney Insurance Group (Barney). Barney adds 25 employees and additional office locations in Lexington and Lincoln to HSIP's footprint in Nebraska.

"We are delighted to have Dave Chally and his talented team join us and to be our first of many new partners we have planned for 2023," said Scott Wick, Founder & CEO of Highstreet. "With the addition of Barney Insurance, we continue to be even better positioned to address the diverse insurance needs of our clients."

Dave Chally , Agency President of Barney Insurance, commented, "We are excited to be part of the Highstreet family. Our partnership with Highstreet will enable us to continue to provide exceptional service to our existing and prospective clients and their communities."

Highstreet, one of the fastest growing insurance agencies in North America, has now completed 141 transactions since forming the company in mid-2018. Barney Insurance is it's first transaction of 2023.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Traverse City, Michigan -based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com

View original content:

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.