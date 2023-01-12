CALIFORNIA EXPANSION: Citadel EHS Acquires RMD Environmental Solutions

GLENDALE, Calif. and WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel EHS (Citadel), an environmental, health, safety, ESG and sustainability consulting company based in Southern California, announced today it is has acquired RMD Environmental Solutions, Inc. (RMD), a leading environmental consulting firm known for its expertise in the design and management of complex subsurface remediation projects. RMD's experienced leadership team, including co-founders, Khaled Rahman, Greg McIver, and Kirsten Duey, will join Citadel's Engineering and Environmental Sciences practice, which will be led jointly by Mark Drollinger and Greg McIver.

Founded in 2018, RMD is a San Francisco Bay Area-based environmental consulting company, with offices in Southern California and Sacramento, that brings practical solutions to complex subsurface site investigation and remediation projects. RMD is a leader in the field of soil, soil vapor, groundwater, and vapor intrusion assessment and remediation. RMD is particularly well known for their expertise in the assessment and remediation of chlorinated solvent contaminated soil, soil vapor and groundwater, among many related technical talents. RMD's success with complex subsurface remediation programs has earned the company large contracts with major corporations and government agencies, often in competition with the industry's largest firms. RMD is staffed with experienced engineers, geologists, hydrogeologists, environmental toxicologists, and environmental scientists that bring extensive practical experience to creatively solve clients' most challenging environmental problems. This experience includes developing proven client strategies to successfully navigate California's ever evolving, complex regulatory requirements.

"The bringing together of Citadel and RMD will enhance both firms' capabilities and geographic reach, enabling the combined firm to help solve our clients' environmental assessment and remediation needs, meet compliance requirements, manage health and safety risk and achieve their sustainability and ESG goals," stated Loren Witkin, Citadel's Chief Executive Officer.

Kirsten Duey, RMD's President commented, "Joining Citadel is an exciting milestone for RMD, not only for the benefits it brings our clients, but because it also brings important long-term benefits to our employees, who will become owners through Citadel's ESOP. Interestingly, RMD was not seeking to join with another firm. This relationship happened organically and felt right."

Loren Witkin continued, "This is an exciting opportunity for both firms because we have complementary strengths, and we share the same values, culture, and approach to client solutions and project delivery. This is a win-win not only for our clients, but for also our employee-owners."

About Citadel EHS

Citadel Environmental Services, Inc. (dba Citadel EHS) is a Southern California-based, 100% employee-owned, Environmental, Health, Safety, Sustainability and ESG consulting firm that manages projects nationwide from its seven fully staffed offices located throughout California. Citadel provides consulting services in five practice areas, including Engineering & Environmental Sciences (environmental site assessments and characterization, vapor/methane intrusion mitigation design and installation, subsurface remediation, and litigation support), Building Sciences (asbestos, lead, hazardous building materials assessment and remediation), Environmental Compliance (air, water, energy, CEQA/NEPA mitigation measure implementation), Industrial Hygiene & Safety services, and ESG & Sustainability. Citadel has been providing services to the public and private sectors for 30 years and has successfully performed thousands of consulting assignments nationwide including many associated with very high-profile projects for world-renown clients. Citadel's work ranges from single site brownfield redevelopment to large regional hotel developments, nationally recognized sports and entertainment venues, and major public infrastructure projects, including airports, power generating facilities and refineries, as well as providing day-to-day environmental health and safety support for many of the West's employers, both large and small, public and private. Citadel provides expertise across multiple environmental, health, safety, and sustainability disciplines for the entire life cycle of the built environment and business.

