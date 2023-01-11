TOWARDEX Completes Open Access Utility Entrance for CoreSite's Boston Data Center

Additional utility entrance makes way for new telecommunications providers and fiber optic networks to join CoreSite's growing connectivity ecosystem

BOSTON and DENVER , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOWARDEX , a Boston-based network provider specializing in data center interconnections and high-bandwidth fiber optic communications, and operator of the Massachusetts Internet Exchange (MASS IX), today announced completion of the region's first open access utility entrance solution for fiber optic networks in CoreSite's Boston data center. The new fiber optic corridor known as the Hub Express System, provides a hyperscale network of underground conduits to accommodate installations of more than 135 additional fiber optic cables by carriers, substantially increasing the area's digital infrastructure capabilities for interconnected data centers, and delivers a foundation for the continued growth of internet traffic throughout New England.

"CoreSite's Boston data center is one of the most interconnected buildings in New England today, offering access to leading cloud, IT and network providers, like TOWARDEX," said Matt Gleason, VP General Management for CoreSite. "With the completion of this additional utility entrance, CoreSite continues to expand our already robust connectivity ecosystem with new telecommunications providers and networks."

During the development of the Hub Express System, TOWARDEX and CoreSite collaborated to enable open access entry into the data center by all interested telecommunications providers in a competitively neutral and nondiscriminatory environment. The companies constructed a new utility entrance and lateral trench, installing 68 conduits as well as building penetrations for fiber optic cables. The new entrance facilities are operated by TWDX Infrastructure, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of TOWARDEX.

"Data centers today are clamoring to create the strongest interconnection ecosystems possible to assist their clients in gaining access to the best of breed carriers, clouds and content providers," said Gavin Schoch, General Manager of TWDX Infrastructure. "No one could have predicted the skyrocketing data demands placed upon our networks worldwide. Updates to infrastructure are inevitable, and with this project we're pleased to offer a unique approach that provides expanded capacity and inclusive business opportunities for all network providers."

According to Statista.com the volume of data that will be created worldwide is expected to reach nearly 181 zettabytes by 2025. Open access infrastructure projects like the one between TOWARDEX and CoreSite are designed for this upward momentum in anticipation of next generation growth. "With the completion of the Hub Express System we are not only providing infrastructure that scales with our community's needs, but we are also providing an opportunity to stimulate additional business for interested network providers—thus providing greater choice and fair market competition," said James Jun, Chief Operating Officer of TOWARDEX. "We're excited to partner with CoreSite, an industry leader of interconnected data centers, in deploying the first open access utility entrance of its kind in New England."

About TOWARDEX

Based in Massachusetts, TOWARDEX is a facilities-based network provider specializing in data center interconnections and high-bandwidth fiber optic communications for the cloud and network-enabled enterprises. Powered by its sophisticated statewide optical network that reaches every major interconnection facility in the region, TOWARDEX powers the Massachusetts Internet Exchange (MASS IX) to foster the internet peering community and lower the cost of interconnections throughout the Bay State. For more information, please visit https://towardex.com .

About TWDX Infrastructure

TWDX Infrastructure, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of TOWARDEX, whose responsibility is to construct and operate TOWARDEX owned underground communications utilities, including the Hub Express System. TWDX Infrastructure promotes new generation of competition and connectivity for Boston's internet infrastructure, through open-leasing policies and administering nondiscriminatory access into its fiber optic utilities for the benefit of all licensed telecom providers. For more information, please visit https://infrastructure.twdx.net .

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite's team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or "forward-looking statements," all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the transaction described above and the value and future investment activities of our U.S. data center business. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information contained in Item 1A of American Tower's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated in American Tower's Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, each under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings American Tower makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

