Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine Expands Leadership Team with Appointments for Dean, Chief Academic Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine at Kansas Health Science Center, Kansas' first osteopathic medical school and located in downtown Wichita, has expanded its leadership team by appointing David Ninan, DO, as dean and chief academic officer and Kimberly Long, Ph.D., as the chief administrative officer.

Dr. Ninan has been serving as interim dean since July 2022. His selection as dean and chief academic officer follows a nationwide search and thorough review of candidates by the non-profit's search advisory committee.

Dr. Ninan joined the KansasCOM faculty in March 2021 as the assistant dean of curriculum innovation and education. His career in medical school education includes experience in curriculum development, classroom instruction, overseeing residency programs, and serving on a national review committee for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

"It became very clear that Dr. Ninan's authentic leadership, commitment to the development of an exemplary curriculum, and forward thinking—particularly related to technology and residency placement—is exactly what KHSC-KansasCOM needs at this moment in time and for the foreseeable future," said Tiffany Masson, Psy.D, president of KHSC-KansasCOM. "Dr. Ninan has demonstrated a strong commitment to the development of KHSC-KansasCOM and continues to bring new ideas that will only bolster our efforts toward having a long-lasting impact on our community."

Dr. Long is filling the newly created position of chief administrative officer after serving as associate dean for academic affairs. She was hired in April 2021. In this new role, Dr. Long will continue to work alongside Dr. Ninan in academic affairs with a focus on academic operations. In addition, she will oversee facilities and human resources and work to develop the next institutional strategic plan.

"I look forward to leveraging the many talents and skills Drs. Ninan and Long bring to their roles and to their continued collaboration to support the many areas of growth for KHSC-KansasCOM," Dr. Masson said.

Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to developing strong, innovative education programs in emerging areas of health care. KHSC opened the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022 to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to health care. KHSC is part of TCS Education System, a nonprofit, integrated system that works collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact. Learn more.

Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine's inaugural class started in August 2022. Implementing a curriculum that is student focused, patient centered, and community based, the mission of the nonprofit institution is to train the osteopathic physician of the future to provide effective, empathetic, and innovative care to optimize the health of patients and their communities. Located in downtown Wichita, KansasCOM is the first osteopathic medical school in the state of Kansas. Learn more.

