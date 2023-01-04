Republic Services Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Seventh Consecutive Year

Company also ranks highest among industry peers for CDP Climate Change

PHOENIX, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI). The 2022 DJSI North America Index represents the top 20% of the 600 largest North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. Inclusion on the index recognizes Republic's ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency.

"Republic is uniquely positioned to advance circularity and decarbonization to benefit the environment, our customers and our business over the long-term. As we make progress on our ambitious sustainability goals, we're also helping customers achieve their own," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We're honored to be recognized once again by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and are committed to continued transparency and disclosure related to our economic, environmental and social impact."

Republic Services also ranked highest among industry peers on CDP's 2022 Climate Change assessment, which recognizes companies that are leading the way on transparent disclosure of actions taken to address climate change. The company scored an A- on the latest rankings.

In addition to DJSI and CDP, Republic was recently named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies and 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens. It also was certified as a Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year.

Republic Services continues to make meaningful progress towards its 2030 sustainability goals, including the U.S. environmental services industry's first and only SBTi-approved emissions reduction target.

To learn more about Republic's 2030 sustainability goals and download the company's latest Sustainability Report, visit RepublicServices.com/Sustainability.

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

