Daubert Chemical Company Promotes Mike Duncan to President, CEO

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daubert Chemical Company Inc. announced a series of promotions and new hires, including the role of president and CEO. Dr. Mike Duncan, previously executive vice president of technology at Daubert, will succeed Matt Puz as president and CEO.

"Matt Puz has played an indispensable role in Daubert's success over the past seven years," said Matthew McGinnis, vice president of commercial development. "Under his leadership, we've grown our automotive coatings business by launching products including Nox-Rust 1290HP and a new, innovative coating, Nox-Rust ChipShield, providing enhanced durability versus road debris and corrosive conditions. On behalf of the leadership team, we are delighted to congratulate Matt Puz on his upcoming retirement and to celebrate Mike's promotion to president and CEO. Mike's insight and expertise will continue to usher in a new era of innovation at Daubert."

Mike Duncan brings over 30 years of industry experience to the role –including 10 years at Daubert as the vice president of technology. Duncan began his career at Keil Chemical, and has held leadership roles at companies such as D-A Stuart Company, Castrol, and Fuchs Lubricants. He holds a doctorate in Organic Chemistry from the University of Illinois Chicago, and brings a rich background of chemical and additives expertise to his new role. An active supporter of industry organizations, Duncan held the role of president of STLE in 2019-2020.

Duncan's promotion to president and CEO leads a series of personnel moves for Daubert Chemical Company that also includes:

Dr. Aaron Sanders , hired for the role of vice president of technology. Sanders brings over 20 years of experience to Daubert, most recently as R&D director - Oilfield Solutions at Stepan Company. He holds a doctorate in Organic Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Mark Pawelski is retiring from his role as executive vice president of operations. Pawelski devoted 44 years of service to Daubert, and will continue to consult for special projects.

Greg Merchen , formerly vice president of manufacturing, succeeding Mark Pawelski as vice president of operations. Merchen will cover all manufacturing areas for Daubert as well as customer service and engineering. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management .

"It's an exciting time for Daubert," said Matt Puz, outgoing CEO. "As we welcome new leaders into the fold and continue our tradition of meeting customer needs with high-quality products and service, the next generation of Daubert solutions is sure to exceed expectations."

About Daubert Chemical Company

Daubert Chemical Company has been a leading provider of specialty coatings, lubricants and adhesives since 1935. Serving the steel, automotive, transportation and general manufacturing industries, Daubert focuses on corrosion prevention coatings, industrial anti-skid coatings, sound deadening coatings, greases, laminating adhesives, and rust preventive concentrates for the aerosol packaging industry.

Learn more at https://www.daubertchemical.com.

