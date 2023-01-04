Curebase Celebrates Year of Growth, Organizational Maturity

DCT platform company expands business, adds executive talent

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, capped off a successful 2022 with continued growth, maturity, and expansion of its footprint in the decentralized clinical trials (DCT) market.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations.

Curebase was founded in 2017, by CEO Tom Lemberg, to make participation in clinical trials available to any patient, regardless of location. Lemberg, a recipient of the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 leadership award, believes in expanding patient access and diversity in clinical studies.

Among the major highlights, accomplishments, and milestones for Curebase in 2022 are:

Launched 21 new studies

Enrolled 5,824 patients in clinical trials

Enabled 10,643 site visits

Reached 4,111 zip codes for patient prescreening

Released the Curebase Universal Mobile App

Launched plug-and-play software and full trial services offering for diagnostic studies

Celebrated the Company's fifth anniversary in November

Advisory and executive talent



The company strengthened its advisory board by naming several industry veterans to the panel. In February, Curebase added Dr. Aaron Kamauu, an industry-leading expert in real-world data (RWD), and Dr. Amir Lahav, an innovator in artificial intelligence/machine learning digital biomarker development for neurodegenerative diseases. Three months later, the company named to the board Lars-Olof "Lollo" Eriksson, a four-decade veteran of the pharmaceutical and clinical research industries.

Curebase also filled out its executive ranks in 2022, hiring experienced industry luminaries to serve as the VPs of five critical divisions within the company: clinical operations, engineering, people, finance, and legal.

Series B funding



The company announced, in May, $40 million in Series B funding to continue the expansion of its DCT software and services platform. The new funding round included a strategic investment by global biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences to deepen its partnership with Curebase in the implementation of DCTs and hybrid site capabilities in interventional trials.

Industry leadership



Continuing its role as a thought leader in the clinical trials space, Curebase collaborated with industry partners and experts on several informative and insightful publications in 2022.

The company released a paper in December in partnership with the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) that provides a fit-for-purpose evidence standard for the regulatory, reimbursement, and clinical acceptance of digital therapeutics (DTx) products.

In October, the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) published an article co-authored by Curebase Vice President of Clinical Trial Innovation Jane Myles and Krystyna Kowalczyk, CEO of clinical research organization Oncobay Clinical, on how DCTs can transform oncology treatment research. This was in addition to other notable thought articles and webinars from Myles focusing on patient-centricity, patient and site experience, and FDA guidance in the clinical trials space.

Industry partnerships



Curebase continued building and deepening partner relationships with companies such as BEKhealth, CoBTek, Portamedic, and Redenlab to expand patient access, data capture abilities, and streamline recruitment efforts.

Looking ahead



As the new year begins, Curebase will continue to grow its business, with a focus on diagnostics and digital therapeutics studies, which are both well-suited and in demand for decentralization.

"We made great progress in further validating our platform and experienced strong growth in our business over the past year," said Lemberg. "This is a tribute to our data-driven, yet flexible strategy, our dedicated team members, and the power of our mission to transform clinical trials. Curebase looks forward to more success in 2023 as we enable an increasing number of studies and help streamline the designing, recruiting, and execution of these trials."

About Curebase



At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human well-being through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting-edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up.

