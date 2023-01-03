Targus Launches Premium Collection of Sustainable EcoSmart™ Tech Accessories including Atmosic Ultra-Low-Power Bluetooth Technology

Lineup includes two full-sized keyboards and an ergonomic, ambidextrous mouse designed for ultimate sustainability, comfort, and performance

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (CES®) – Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced it has expanded its EcoSmart Collection to its tech accessories category in partnership with Atmosic™ Technologies, innovators in low-power wireless and battery-free IoT solutions. The Collection features two premium full-sized keyboards and an ergonomic, ambidextrous mouse slated to arrive in early 2023.

(PRNewswire)

Targus' premium, sustainable tech accessories deliver ultimate comfort and performance, while doing more to impact less.

The new sustainable tech accessories comprise up to 85 percent of post-consumer recycled (PCR) ABS plastic, come in packaging made from recycled materials, and use ultra-low-power Bluetooth® technology from Atmosic Technologies to reduce power consumption and extend battery life. As an added bonus, they include Targus' DefenseGuard™ Antimicrobial Protection, which creates a cleaner surface and works continuously to protect the device by preventing the growth of microorganisms.

"Our new EcoSmart tech accessories are designed from the ground up to embody sustainability, while providing superior ergonomic and user-friendly benefits that are important to today's consumers," says Mike Sexton, Senior Director of Global Product Management & Development at Targus. "What makes these products so innovative is that they are premium tech accessories designed for power users that simultaneously deliver on sustainability."

Nick Dutton, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Atmosic Technologies adds, "We are proud to equip Targus' EcoSmart tech accessories with our ultra-low-power Bluetooth technology that significantly extend their battery life while reducing power consumption and a need to replace batteries that harm the environment when discarded."

More About the Collection

The Targus Energy Harvesting EcoSmart™ Keyboard is designed for power users and simultaneously delivers on sustainability. Named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, this patent-pending, sustainable keyboard combines advanced energy harvesting solar technology with post-consumer recycled materials and ultra-low-power Bluetooth technology in sustainable packaging.

It is primarily powered by advanced amorphous silicon photovoltaic cells and uses the Atmosic ATM3 Series Bluetooth SoC. The photovoltaic cells used are optimized to harvest light from indoor lighting. The ATM3 series integrates advanced power management technology and has extremely low-power capabilities, making it three-to-four times more power efficient than any other Bluetooth solution on the market.

The keyboard's streamlined design features a backlit 104-key keypad and multi-device plug-and-play compatibility to provide superior functionality and a comfortable typing experience.

The Energy Harvesting EcoSmart Keyboard will arrive next month and retail for $119.99 MSRP.

The Targus Sustainable Ergonomic EcoSmart Keyboard combines sustainability benefits with a superior ergonomic design to deliver an easy and comfortable typing experience, while leveraging recycled materials to help protect our planet.

This ergonomic, full-sized, lightweight keyboard packs a lot of power with its ultra-low-power Bluetooth technology, 104-key keypad, and multi-device plug-and-play compatibility.

Available in March/April 2023, it will retail for $119.99 MSRP.

Lastly, Targus has created an Ergonomic Ambidextrous EcoSmart Mouse, which is uniquely designed for superior ergonomics and true ambidextrous use. Its innovative, patent-pending six-button ergonomic ambidextrous design works by allowing the user to lift up the top and rotate it 180 degrees to easily convert it from a right- to left-handed mouse.

Delivering gaming-level performance and precision, it comes equipped with a high-performance 4000 DPI Pixart PAW3220DB Bluetrace LED optical sensor to provide a high level of precision on almost any surface.

Also arriving in March/April of 2023, the Ergonomic Ambidextrous EcoSmart Mouse will retail for $59.99 MSRP.

Check out Targus' EcoSmart tech accessories at CES in Targus Booth #15901, Central Hall, as well as in Atmosic Technologies' private CES suite located in the Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites, Venetian Tower Floors 25-29. To schedule an appointment or drop-by, contact targus@finnpartners.com.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery free connected Internet of Things. The company's products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things. Visit www.atmosic.com to learn more.

*Targus, EcoSmart, and DefenseGuard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. Atmosic and ATM3 Series are trademarks of Atmosic Technologies. All logos and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Targus US (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Targus