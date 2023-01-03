SWK Holdings Names Jody Staggs Chief Executive Officer and Appoints Laurie Dotter as Chair of the Board

Mr. Staggs elevated from "interim" to "permanent" CEO as SWK advances multiple initiatives in 2023

Ms. Dotter joined SWK's Board of Directors in February 2022

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, today announced that Jody Staggs has been named the company's Chief Executive Officer. In September 2022, Mr. Staggs was promoted to the position of President and interim Chief Executive Officer. Effective January 1, 2023, Mr. Staggs holds the titles of President and Chief Executive Officer of SWK Holdings.

Additionally, SWK has appointed Laurie Dotter as Chair of the Board of Directors. Ms. Dotter joined the Board as an independent director in February 2022 and serves on the compensation, audit, and governance committees.

"Officially elevating Jody to Chief Executive Officer of SWK is a reflection of his strong leadership following his promotion to president and interim CEO in September 2022," said Ms. Dotter. "Under Jody's direction, SWK has progressed several important initiatives, including closing multiple financings, improving the company's credit facility, and further strengthening and developing SWK's team. We are excited by SWK's prospects and look forward to working with Jody and the management team to continue growing SWK's platform with a focus on generating strong shareholder returns."

Mr. Staggs commented: "I want to thank the Board for entrusting me to lead SWK and supporting our mission to be the leader in custom financings for small and mid-sized commercial-stage life science companies. We are well positioned for what is expected to be an active 2023 based on heightened interest in our non-dilutive financial offerings. As president and CEO, I look forward to working with Laurie and our team to optimize our capital structure and continue deploying capital in opportunities where we believe strong risk-adjusted returns are likeliest."

Ms. Dotter has served in executive leadership roles in several investment companies that delivered attractive investment returns on commercial real estate operating companies, development and management companies, and portfolios requiring repositioning to enhance value. In addition to her tenure as a director at SWK, Ms. Dotter serves in advisory or board roles at the Employee Retirement System of Texas, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company, and Stratus Properties Inc. Some of her prior roles include President of Transwestern Investment Group; founding partner of Corporate Properties Trust I, II and III; executive investment officer at Hunt Oil Co.'s real estate investment arm; director of Real Estate Investments at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas; and as a Director of Financial Consulting Services at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

SWK Holdings Corporation is a life science-focused specialty finance company partnering with small- and mid-sized commercial-stage healthcare companies. SWK provides non-dilutive financing to fuel the development and commercialization of lifesaving and life-enhancing medical technologies and products. SWK's unique financing structures provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for all SWK stakeholders. SWK's solutions include structured debt, traditional royalty monetization, synthetic royalty transactions, and asset purchases typically ranging in size from $5.0 million to $25.0 million. SWK also owns Enteris BioPharma, whose Peptelligence® and ProPerma® drug delivery technologies create oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.

