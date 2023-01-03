SMC IN 2023

SMC STEPS INTO 2023 WITH AN UPDATED LOGO.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMC has unveiled a new logo complete with updated brand guidelines. SMC has recently undergone some upgrades within its organization, warranting an updated brand identity. This change is representative of the advancing goals of the company.

Logo changes include a bold new font and stacked logo option, allowing for more formatting options. The slash mark in the 'M' aligns with the upward motion of SMC, alluding to improvement and advancement in the company. The slanted-font nods to their forward-thinking and innovative goals.

"Our network of customers and employees have fostered the growth and advancement of SMC for the last 70 years. This new logo and branding are a culmination of where we've been and where we're going."

-Bill Squires, President of SMC

Following the rebrand, SMC will continue to make advancements, including a new headquarters (more information to follow). The local distributor will carry on the strong values leadership has instilled throughout the company while pushing forward with a fresh new look to emulate the consistent growth seen year after year.

SMC has been a trusted authorized distributor since 1950 with over 350 manufacturers in the automation, datacom, electrical, industrial and safety, metalworking, and fluid power industries. In a competitive environment, SMC maintains its reputation as a dependable end-to-end solution provider in the Midwest, meeting the needs of customers and businesses alike. By utilizing our expertise, companies in all industries can find their power and reach full potential.

