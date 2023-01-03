rlaxx TV Partners with Wurl to Introduce Exciting New FAST Channels

Partnership will bring new content partners to rlaxx TV's global audiences

KIEL, Germany, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The free ad-based video-on-demand (AVOD) service, rlaxx TV, today announced a new partnership with Wurl, the leader in data-driven solutions for CTV distribution and marketing, to bring new content partners to rlaxx TV. The partnership signifies the first integration of HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) on rlaxx TV.

Through its Global FAST Pass (GFP) solution, Wurl enables streamers to expand their channel lineups and increase revenue through partnerships with top content companies. Partnering with Wurl and implementing an HLS feed on rlaxx TV will offer greater flexibility in onboarding new content, and increase the amount of new content partners on rlaxx TV to bring more diverse content to its audiences around the globe in 27 countries worldwide.

"We are excited about this next great step for us, partnering with Wurl and integrating HLS on rlaxx TV, which will allow us to offer even more premium live TV content to our viewers while making the onboarding process significantly easier for new content providers", says Ronny Lutzi, Founder and CEO, rlaxx TV.

Wurl-powered channels will become part of rlaxx TV's innovative FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) service that combines the relaxed entertainment of linear television with the flexibility of video on demand. Content partners who are part of the Wurl network will have an effortless entry into FAST, while benefiting from the ability to customize and determine their content and determine the electronic program guide (EPG).

"We're honored to be rlaxx TV's first partner helping to deliver FAST channels and live events to their audiences," said Sean Doherty, Jr., Co-Founder and COO, Wurl. "As FAST continues to grow exponentially around the globe, we're excited to further enhance Wurl's presence in Europe through this partnership."

About rlaxx TV

rlaxx TV is an international linear advertising-based video on demand (FAST+AVOD) service with headquarters in Kiel. The rlaxx TV offer is completely free of charge for viewers and is financed through advertising. The company's goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards. For that reason, contents on rlaxx TV are organized in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. In addition, there are advanced features such as a pause, restart, or watch-later option as well as the ability to access all content in an on-demand catalogue. Through this, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service. As far as content is concerned, rlaxx TV draws on a global network of content partners, who offer bespoke content for viewers in many categories – from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films.

About Wurl

Wurl leads the CTV industry in helping content companies, streamers, and advertisers reach millions of consumers worldwide. Our market-leading platform enables them to maximize revenues, expand into global markets, and grow their audiences. Wurl is owned by AppLovin, and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

CONTACT: Alexandra Rohwer – rlaxx TV GmbH– rohwer@rlaxxtv.com - +49 175 14 72 394

