First Resource Bank Expands Management Team with Key Promotions

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the increasing needs of its customer base, First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced the promotion of three key team members whose leadership skills have considerably increased customer satisfaction, productivity, and security within the Bank. The announcement comes after a year of record growth in which the Bank experienced a significant uptick in loan volume and new customer acquisition.

"The advancement of these incredible team members to their new positions is a testament to their unwavering dedication to helping the Bank, our customers and our community succeed," commented Bank President, Lauren Ranalli.

Natalie Carrozza, a 17-year veteran of the Bank who has dedicated much of her career to helping the Bank grow, will devote her attention to the sole role of Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, as she passes the baton of Chief Operating Officer onto Bridget Moran. This will be an expanded role for Bridget, who will assume the responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer in addition to her current role as First Resource Bank's Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer. Brian Jackson will join the Bank's executive team as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer after serving as the Bank's Chief Technology Officer. Jack Ellis will advance into the position of Senior Vice President, Retail Banking, moving from a role where he led deposit generation efforts for the Bank. In their new roles, these team members will provide the leadership, support and training needed to maintain and amplify the Bank's commitment to customer satisfaction.

"When Lauren and I started First Resource Bank 17 years ago, we had a dream to create something that had never been done before in banking, a bank where customer service guided our decision-making process," commented First Resource Bank CEO, Glenn Marshall. "We knew we could develop a bank better than anything we had ever witnessed, and we've been incredibly fortunate to hire people along the way who, not only share our vision but, work tirelessly to provide our customers with the best banking experience possible. This enhancement of our leadership team will do just that, and I'm thrilled to see what the future holds."

