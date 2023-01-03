CHRIS HEMSWORTH'S CENTR ANNOUNCES 'MOVES THAT MATTER' TO CREATE HEALTHIER HABITS IN 2023 FOR ALL

New Partnership with Good Sports Aims to Build a Healthier Community by Making Health and Fitness Accessible to Everyone

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chris Hemsworth's Centr , world-leading wellness platform, announced the launch of its newest campaign, Moves That Matter, as a way to motivate users to create healthier habits in 2023. In partnership with Good Sports , national non-profit driving equitable access in youth sports and physical activity, and Centr will encourage users to support children's health by coming together through fitness. The goal of this campaign will be to motivate users to bank active minutes in support of a healthy milestone goal and a charitable donation to Good Sports.

Centr's platform that touts expert advice from Chris Hemsworth's personal trainer Luke Zocchi and team of industry experts, looks toward a future where users can find a community focused on longevity rather than quick fixes. The company's focus on health and well-being fuels its passion to educate everyone about the importance of physical activity, nutrition and mental well-being. The inspiration behind the new campaign comes from the brand's desire to have more people make wellness a habit. Through a cumulation of 300 million community minutes, Centr will donate up to $300,000 to Good Sports by the end of this partnership. In support of this initiative, Chris Hemsworth will also be making a personal donation in addition to Centr's contribution.

"Organized sports and exercise have been critical guiding forces in my life. The youth leagues I was fortunate enough to participate in as a kid taught me valuable lessons across teamwork and empathy," said Founder of Centr, Chris Hemsworth. "It's a joy to partner with an organization like Good Sports as we both look to support childhood mental and physical health."

The first-of-its-kind challenge for the platform, Moves That Matter is a giveback partnership that will donate proceeds to Good Sports for every healthy minute milestone reached. Everything in the platform's library will all count towards the healthy minute milestones, so users can choose between Centr's workouts, meditations and nutrition content to contribute to the final goal. The partnership will kick off on January 2, 2023 and continue through the end of the year as a commitment to helping children gain equitable access to sports and physical activity.

Good Sports believes that all children should have access to physical activity to achieve greatness on and off the field. Serving youth three to18 years-old, Good Sports creates opportunities in sports and activity for children through donations of brand-new sports equipment, apparel and footwear, so monetary reasons are never a hindrance for participation. In this new partnership with Centr, the organization is excited about expanding their community to further educate people about the power of helping children in high-need communities gain access to such a valuable part of life.

"Good Sports is excited about the upcoming partnership with Centr and the opportunity to educate more people on the importance of physical activity and why every child should have the opportunity to play," said Christy Keswick, Good Sports President. "Since 2003, our mission has impacted over 9 million children across the U.S and in 2023, we hope to impact so many more lives. Chris and the Centr team have done so much already to influence everyday people to live their most extraordinary life, and with this partnership, we hope to deliver that same message to children nationwide."

Centr's recent launch of its first-ever fitness equipment in partnership with Walmart in November 2021 builds on how the brand is hoping to inspire more healthy, physical activity for all. The brand is excited about expanding its reach to educate members on how living a healthy lifestyle can help them live an extraordinary life and unlock the same positive potential that Chris finds in himself everyday.

Learn more about Centr at centr.com . Follow Centr's Facebook ( @Centr ), on Instagram ( @CentrFit ) and TikTok ( @Centrfitofficial ) for daily wellness advice and inspiration.

About Centr

Centr is a leading fitness and wellness platform founded by Chris Hemsworth with a mission to inspire a global community to train, eat and live healthier lives. With over 3,000 pieces of premium digital content, Centr's platform gives members access to Chris and his team of experts with the tools to go beyond the extraordinary. Centr is expanding its platform to add transformational in-home fitness equipment and accessories, available at select retailers worldwide. Centr's product expansion will help members achieve their personal health goals. To learn more, visit www.Centr.com

About Good Sports

Good Sports drives equitable access in youth sports and physical activity, by supporting children in high-need communities to achieve their greatest potential, on the field and in life. Since 2003, Good Sports has provided $95 million in sports equipment, impacting over 9.3 million kids from more than 6,260 youth programs across the country. Good Sports has been awarded a coveted 4-star rating eight consecutive times from Charity Navigator, the nation's largest charity evaluator, for sound fiscal management, transparency, and accountability. Additionally, Good Sports holds the top-level Platinum seal from GuideStar, and is a Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance accredited charity. To learn more or to get involved, please visit www.goodsports.org and follow Good Sports on Facebook @GSportsInc , Twitter @goodsportsinc , Instagram @goodsportsinc and LinkedIn @Good Sports, Inc.

