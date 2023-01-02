Tata Technologies celebrates 6th consecutive year of Global ER&D Leadership in Zinnov Zones 2022

Tata Technologies has been positioned 1st among all India-based Global ER&D Electrification specialists and 2nd globally as the ESP of choice for OEMs embarking on their electrification journey.

PUNE, India and COVENTRY, England and DETROIT, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Technologies, a leading global product engineering and digital services company, announced today that it has been recognized as a global leader in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D services ratings for the sixth consecutive year. The company has been showcased as the electrification partner of choice for global OEMs by being positioned as 1st among all India-based Global ER&D Electrification specialists and 2nd globally. It has also been positioned as 1st among all India-based global Automotive ER&D engineering service providers and 3rd globally.

Tata Technologies' vision of Engineering a better world embodies a commitment to offering sustainable engineering and digital transformation solutions across the product value chain. The 2022 Zinnov Zones study acknowledged that Tata Technologies has made impressive gains across all the key areas of the product value chain. It has been positioned as a Global Leader in Automotive ER&D, Electrification services, Digital Engineering, Industry 4.0, and Aerospace ER&D services.The broad-based improvement in ratings is a testament to its compelling solutions across the product engineering and manufacturing value chain, turnkey electric vehicle capabilities, embedded software solutions, digital transformation services, digital manufacturing solutions, diversified global client base, and large deal wins over the last year. Additionally, its custom offerings around MRO, tooling design and simulation, and aftermarket solutions for the Aerospace industry have been recognized for their value creation.

Reflecting on Zinnov Zones 2022 ratings, Warren Harris, CEO & MD, Tata Technologies, said, "It is an honour to be acknowledged as a global leader in ER&D Services for the sixth year in a row, and first among all India-based Global ER&D Electrification specialists. The Zinnov ratings are a true testimony to the progress we have made over last year and showcase how we have enhanced our value proposition across the product value chain. It also reinforces our commitment to continue investing in our digital engineering and turnkey EV capabilities to help our customers launch competitive products."

Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, and Global Head, Zinnov, said, "Tata Technologies has transformed the way global products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced by leveraging its solution and accelerator ecosystem across the ER&D product value chain. It has won several large deals across Electric Vehicles, Embedded Software, Industry 4.0 & Digital Engineering. It has established a track record of delivering at-scale high-end e-mobility and digital transformation solutions for diverse marquee clients across the globe. It has successfully positioned itself as 1st among all India-based, Global ER&D Electrification and Automotive specialist, backed by its turnkey Electric Vehicle development solution and accelerators like eVMP and Pulse. Its leadership position across the various stages of the product value chain in the Zinnov ER&D Zones 2022, reflects its strong capabilities in the EV, Automotive and Aerospace verticals."

Santosh Singh, Senior VP & Global Head - Marketing & Business Excellence, Tata Technologies, said, "We're the strategic engineering partner businesses turn to when they aspire to be better. From delivering discrete outcomes to end-to-end product development solutions, Tata Technologies is the engineering services partner of choice for companies that want to transform their product portfolio and launch new EVs rapidly. The recognition by Zinnov Zones as the No.1 India-based Global EV specialist positions us as a desirable brand for talent who want to experience global projects and work with a purpose-driven organization."

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating published by Zinnov, which assesses Global Service Providers based on their competencies, capabilities, and market success.

About Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company focused on fulfilling its mission of helping the world drive, fly, build, and farm by enabling its customers to realize better products. For more information, visit www.tatatechnologies.com. Follow on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter for latest updates. Contact us at Marketing@tatatechnologies.com

About Zinnov

Zinnov is a global management consulting firm that has successfully consulted with 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises in their value creation journeys. For more information,visit www.zinnov.com

