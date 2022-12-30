InventHelp Inventor Develops New Flavor Additive for Hot Beverages (JKK-163)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new means of flavoring a hot cup of coffee or cocoa," said an inventor, from Osceola, Mo., "so I invented COTTONTAIL CREAMER'S MALLOW CREAMER. My tasty and satisfying design would eliminate the spills and messy cleanup associated with traditional powdered creamer."

The invention provides a unique way to flavor hot chocolate, coffee, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional marshmallows and creamer. As a result, it enhances taste. The invention features a delicious and novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, coffee shops, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

