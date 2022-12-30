InventHelp Inventor Develops Doorway Sanitizer to Enhance Safety (HOF-235)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe way to sanitize individuals entering various locations," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the DOORWAY SANITIZER. My design could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses such as COVID-19 when passing through a door."

The invention provides an effective way to disinfect individuals entering various locations. In doing so, it helps protect against infectious diseases. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for businesses, schools, retail establishments, etc.

