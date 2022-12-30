Better Business Bureau Recognizes 3 Men Movers with Winner of Distinction Award

HOUSTON, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognizing businesses and non-profits for their achievements and commitment to quality in the workplace, 3 Men Movers was one of 264 companies recognized at the annual Better Business Bureau Awards of Excellence on November 2, 2022. Recognized as Winner of Distinction, this was the sixteenth time to be recognized by the Better Business Bureau for service excellence.

3 Men Movers Receives 2022 Awards for Excellence Winner of Distinction and Award Honoring 15+ Years of Winning BBB Awards for Excellence (PRNewswire)

When asked what it means to 3 Men Movers to receive this recognition, CEO Jacky Noons, states "We work hard to provide top notch service to our customers and clients, and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts."

Contact Person: Zoe Rice

Contact Phone Number: 713-333-6683

SOURCE 3 Men Movers