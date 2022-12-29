Therapy Brands Wins Four More Comparably Awards Including Best Company Culture

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands recently received awards for Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity by Comparably. Comparably is a highly regarded compensation, workplace culture, and career site that grants these coveted awards based upon anonymous employee feedback.

Therapy Brands takes home another four employee awards to close out 2022. (PRNewswire)

"We've worked hard to build a company culture that includes and nurtures all of our fantastic employees," said Kelley Blair, Chief Operating Officer, Therapy Brands. "Having a diverse team brings fresh perspectives that inspire a more interesting workplace, novel solutions to our customers' problems, smarter decision-making, and increased productivity. We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by Comparably."

Therapy Brands has now won 14 Comparably Awards in categories including Happiest Employees, Best Work-Life Balance, and Best Career Growth.

Therapy Brands is actively seeking outstanding people who want to bring innovative technology solutions to the healthcare industry. Join the dedicated teams that work side-by-side with providers, industry experts, and market leaders.

About Therapy Brands

Based in Alabama, Therapy Brands provides practice management solutions to over 30,000 therapy practices with their flagship products TheraNest, WebABA, Catalyst, Fusion, Procentive, and TenEleven. The company fosters its mission-driven culture through thought leadership programming, education, volunteerism, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Current and aspiring leaders are given opportunities to further enhance their skills through Therapy Brands' Leadership Academy and Emerging Leaders Program, and all employees have opportunities to develop their skills and increase career opportunities through cross-functional initiatives such as our mentor program, brand ambassadors, and thrive events. (www.therapybrands.com)

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it is like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. (www.comparably.com)

Media Contact:

Nicole Lininger

nicole.lininger@therapybrands.com or 724-601-0337

Therapy Brands (PRNewsfoto/KKR,Therapy Brands) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Therapy Brands