Rally House Now Hiring for Upcoming Store in Okemos, MI

OKEMOS, Mich., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Okemos, Michigan, is home to the Michigan State Spartans and a slew of dedicated fans, all of which can look forward to a new Rally House storefront coming in early 2023. Rally House Okemos is a Michigan State superstore located minutes from Spartan Stadium, making it an ideal location to get MSU gear and even more sports apparel and localized merchandise. Plus, this new location will provide college students and area residents with numerous employment opportunities, including crucial leadership roles.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House Okemos will carry a broad array of Michigan State apparel and gifts; still, the store will also offer merch for various surrounding pro and college teams alongside stand-out local products. Customers can look forward to top-tier merchandise from trusted brand names like Mitchell & Ness, Nike, Adidas, and others. Additionally, this new store will bolster the local economy by bringing various job openings.

Those interested in applying for an open position at Rally House Okemos can count on putting their love of sports into their career while working with a supportive staff in a fun and fast-paced environment. And on top of contributing to the extraordinary shopping experience this nationally recognized retailer is known for, upcoming employees will also enjoy numerous benefits and discounts.

Rally House is eager to open this new location in Okemos, MI so more students, parents, fans, and locals can express their team spirit and hometown pride. Plus, it will allow the company to grow with awesome employees ready to enhance their careers and the business. Rally House Okemos aims to hire several critical positions, including Assistant Store Manager, Assistant Manager in Training, Senior Team Sales Lead, Team Sales Lead, and Sales Associate.

This leading sports and merchandise retailer is excited to hear from enthusiastic applicants. Candidates are encouraged to explore open positions at this new Okemos store by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers, where they can apply today.

