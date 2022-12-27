AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2022.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.45 %
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
0.72 %
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.68 %
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.65 %
5) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.65 %
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.55 %
7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.53 %
8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27
0.50 %
9) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.49 %
10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.454%, 04/15/35
0.48 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
7.01 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.06 %
Energy
4.55 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
4.23 %
Services
3.43 %
Communications - Telecommunications
3.38 %
Basic
3.37 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.21 %
Capital Goods
3.15 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.93 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.60 %
Technology
2.59 %
Transportation - Services
1.17 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.71 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.65 %
Other Industrial
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
49.24 %
Credit Default Swaps
17.00 %
Financial Institutions
Finance
1.88 %
REITs
1.07 %
Brokerage
0.94 %
Banking
0.92 %
Other Finance
0.62 %
Insurance
0.57 %
SUBTOTAL
6.00 %
Utility
Electric
0.44 %
Natural Gas
0.15 %
Other Utility
0.15 %
SUBTOTAL
0.74 %
SUBTOTAL
72.98 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
4.36 %
Insurance
1.38 %
Finance
0.73 %
REITs
0.28 %
Brokerage
0.12 %
SUBTOTAL
6.87 %
Industrial
Energy
1.17 %
Basic
0.96 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.87 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.58 %
Communications - Media
0.50 %
Technology
0.35 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.34 %
Capital Goods
0.31 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.24 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.21 %
Other Industrial
0.19 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.18 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11 %
Services
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
6.06 %
Utility
Electric
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
13.12 %
Interest Rate Futures
12.31 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.23 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.93 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.76 %
Energy
0.65 %
Capital Goods
0.34 %
Technology
0.20 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.13 %
Communications - Media
0.10 %
Services
0.04 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
4.40 %
Utility
Electric
0.58 %
SUBTOTAL
0.58 %
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.07 %
Insurance
0.04 %
Finance
0.02 %
Other Finance
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.14 %
SUBTOTAL
5.12 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.89 %
Technology
0.78 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.71 %
Capital Goods
0.53 %
Energy
0.52 %
Other Industrial
0.31 %
Communications - Media
0.22 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.14 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.12 %
Services
0.11 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
4.47 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.27 %
Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.30 %
Utility
Electric
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
4.96 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
3.76 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.40 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.34 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.33 %
SUBTOTAL
4.83 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.57 %
SUBTOTAL
4.57 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
3.69 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.78 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
4.50 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
3.89 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.28 %
SUBTOTAL
4.17 %
Global Governments
2.82 %
Total Return Swaps
1.05 %
Common Stocks
0.87 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.74 %
SUBTOTAL
0.74 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.45 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.20 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
0.19 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
0.10 %
Interest Rate Swaps
-0.01 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
-0.50 %
SUBTOTAL
-0.50 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.19 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
1.21 %
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.76 %
U.S. Treasury Bills
0.67 %
SUBTOTAL
2.64 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-12.26 %
Swap Offsets
-21.66 %
SUBTOTAL
-33.92 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
69.07 %
United Kingdom
4.22 %
France
2.53 %
Luxembourg
2.05 %
Germany
1.81 %
Canada
1.76 %
Brazil
1.61 %
Italy
1.35 %
Mexico
1.13 %
Spain
1.09 %
Netherlands
0.77 %
India
0.66 %
Dominican Republic
0.65 %
Switzerland
0.65 %
Australia
0.56 %
Bahrain
0.54 %
Hong Kong
0.54 %
Colombia
0.51 %
Sweden
0.51 %
Israel
0.50 %
Macau
0.48 %
Finland
0.45 %
Cote D'Ivoire
0.44 %
Oman
0.39 %
Ireland
0.38 %
Angola
0.34 %
Nigeria
0.32 %
Peru
0.31 %
China
0.29 %
Senegal
0.28 %
Norway
0.26 %
Gabon
0.23 %
Indonesia
0.20 %
Egypt
0.19 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.18 %
South Africa
0.17 %
Ukraine
0.16 %
Argentina
0.15 %
Denmark
0.15 %
Ecuador
0.15 %
Zambia
0.15 %
Ghana
0.14 %
Japan
0.13 %
Turkey
0.12 %
El Salvador
0.11 %
Guatemala
0.08 %
Venezuela
0.07 %
Jamaica
0.06 %
Chile
0.05 %
Belgium
0.04 %
Bermuda
0.04 %
Kazakhstan
0.04 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Morocco
0.04 %
Panama
0.04 %
Cayman Islands
0.02 %
Czech Republic
0.02 %
Trinidad and Tobago
0.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
0.76 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.24 %
Canadian Dollar
0.11 %
Norwegian Krone
0.04 %
Argentine Peso
0.01 %
Mexican Peso
0.01 %
Polish Zloty
0.01 %
New Taiwan Dollar
0.01 %
South African Rand
0.01 %
Brazilian Real
-0.01 %
Swiss Franc
-0.01 %
Indian Rupee
-0.01 %
Swedish Krona
-0.01 %
Pound Sterling
-0.03 %
Colombian Peso
-0.10 %
Euro
-0.27 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
6.25 %
AA
0.77 %
A
1.79 %
BBB
14.02 %
BB
38.69 %
B
28.37 %
CCC
6.90 %
CC
0.13 %
C
0.09 %
D
0.01 %
Not Rated
3.44 %
Short Term Investments
1.43 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.19 %
N/A
-0.70 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
3.92 %
1 To 5 Years
43.80 %
5 To 10 Years
44.05 %
10 To 20 Years
3.23 %
20 To 30 Years
3.37 %
More than 30 Years
0.76 %
Other
0.87 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.31 %
Average Bond Price:
88.02
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:*
23.99 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
23.99 %
Average Maturity:
6.23 Years
Effective Duration:
4.31 Years
Total Net Assets:
$919.09 Million
Net Asset Value:
$10.66
Total Number of Holdings:
1,587
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised
