InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Stove for Outdoor Enthusiasts (BEC-219)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe and easy way to prepare small meals at the beach, while camping or tailgating," said one of three inventors, from Cranston, R.I., "so we invented the E M R E C. Our design would eliminate the need for separate fuel sources and it reduces the mess associated with using charcoal and lighter fluid."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved stove for outdoor enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers an alternative to grills and stoves powered by charcoal or cylinders of propane, white gas, etc. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

