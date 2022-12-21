Oklahoma to Gain New Rally House Locations & Employment Opportunities

Okla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Several Rally House stores currently reside in Oklahoma. That's why the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to announce a handful of new locations coming soon to this great midwestern state! Rally House Moore, Rally House Broken Arrow, and Rally House Edmond are slated to arrive in Oklahoma in early 2023. While Rally House is eager to open these new storefronts, the company needs dedicated and hard-working team members to fill open positions, including essential leadership roles.

2023 will be another year of exponential growth for Rally House, which includes adding new stores to the Oklahoma roster at the beginning of the year. Area fans will enjoy having several reliable outlets for stylish local apparel, plus pro and college team gear from brands like '47, New Era, and Nike. Additionally, these new storefronts will equate to many more job opportunities around Oklahoma.

Rally House associates are unique, as they get to utilize their love for sports while helping other fans find sports apparel and merchandise to rep their favorite teams. Along with working in a sports-oriented environment, future Rally House associates can also anticipate working for a supportive company with friendly colleagues. Plus, Rally House offers a wide array of benefits and discounts, giving even more reasons to apply for one of the open positions at these upcoming Oklahoma stores.

Shoppers trust Rally House because this sports and merchandise retailer focuses on creating a fun and welcoming environment for customers. That's where driven, passionate team members come into play. These new Oklahoma Rally House stores in Moore, Broken Arrow, and Edmond are looking to hire multiple full-time positions, including Store Managers, Assistant Store Managers, Assistant Managers in Training, and Sales Associates.

Rally House is anxious to hear from applicants ready to put their passion for sports into action and how they plan to contribute to the company's success. Candidates are encouraged to explore job openings at www.rallyhouse.com/careers and apply today.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

