FTX INVESTIGATION ALERT: Rosca Scarlato LLC Investigates Potential Claims Against Silvergate Capital Corporation on Behalf of FTX Customers Who Wired Funds to Alameda

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosca Scarlato LLC is investigating potential claims against Silvergate Capital Corporation ("Silvergate") on behalf of customers of FTX Crypto Exchange ("FTX") who wired fiat currency to Alameda Research ("Alameda").

Silvergate is a digital currency company, and is the parent company of Silvergate Bank, which provides financial services, including commercial banking, commercial and residential real estate lending, mortgage warehouse lending, and commercial business lending. Silvergate's platform, the Silvergate Exchange Network ("SEN"), provides payments, lending, and funding solutions for digital currency companies and investors.

Following FTX's recent collapse, reports surfaced that Silvergate allegedly facilitated the transfer of FTX customer funds to Alameda. FTX may have told certain customers to wire money through SEN to bank accounts held by Alameda in order to make deposits.

Potential Compensation Claims

If you are a customer of FTX and transferred or wired money to Alameda through Silvergate, and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact attorney Alan Rosca by calling or (toll free), or via email at arosca@rscounsel.law. All consultations are free.

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding FTX is encouraged to confidentially assist Rosca Scarlato's investigation or potentially take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

For more information about Rosca Scarlato and its attorneys visit investorlawyers.org or contact us directly at:

Rosca Scarlato LLC – /

Alan Rosca – arosca@rscounsel.law

Paul Scarlato – pscarlato@rscounsel.law

Kathryn Weidner – kweidner@rscounsel.law

