Altair, Blue Yonder, and Edge Impulse Among 40 Tech Companies to Watch in 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research analysts around the globe are constantly collecting data and information from technology providers, partners, and end users. The results are routinely published in Competitive Ranking reports, which offer comprehensive insight into different markets, assessing companies' implementation and innovation strategies. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research summarized the results of eight recent Competitive Rankings in the just released whitepaper, 40 Technology Companies to Watch in 2023.

The technology landscape is constantly changing, with new solutions, new products, and new players emerging every day. "This continuous state of flux can prove challenging—both for technology companies trying to understand how they stack up to their competition and for others looking for the best technology providers. In a climate where value creation, innovation, and success are facing pressure from macro-economic conditions, understanding and demonstrating industry best practice is invaluable in developing competitive positions and effectively communicating excellence respectively," explains Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research.

The overall leaders are:

Blue Yonder – Supply Chain Visibility Solution Providers

Ledger – Cold-Storage and the Security of Cryptocurrency Portfolios

Altair – Generative Design Software Suppliers

Edge Impulse – Edge ML Enablement Platform Vendors

Hewlett Packard Enterprise – System Integrators' Private 5G

Geotab – Commercial Telematics Vendors

Plex Systems – Manufacturing Execution System Software Suppliers

Huawei – Passive Base Station Antenna Market

For a full look at all the leaders, top innovators, and top implementors, download the whitepaper, 40 Technology Companies to Watch in 2023.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

