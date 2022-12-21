AARP Services Announces New and Enhanced Benefits and Programs for AARP Members

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can take advantage of several new and enhanced benefits available this winter from new and existing providers. These new additions include savings from FTD Flowers and Gifts and AARP® Hearing Solutions™ provided by UnitedHealthcare Hearing, and enhanced offers from Norton.

"We are continuously adding new benefits that enhance the value of an AARP membership," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "We are pleased to close out the year with savings for AARP members in a variety of areas, including healthcare, gifts and flowers, and security."

FTD Flowers and Gifts – AARP members save 25% sitewide on flowers, plants and gifts, or you can save 30% on select items with promo code AARP30. No minimum purchase amount is required. – AARP members save 25% sitewide on flowers, plants and gifts, or you can save 30% on select items with promo code AARP30. No minimum purchase amount is required.

AARP ® Hearing Solutions ™ provided by UnitedHealthcare Hearing – All AARP members save 20% on hearing aids and 15% on accessories. They can also get United Healthcare Hearing's test at no cost and receive personalized support through UnitedHealthcare Hearing's national provider network of hearing providers. *Terms apply. – All AARP members save 20% on hearing aids and 15% on accessories. They can also get United Healthcare Hearing's test at no cost and receive personalized support through UnitedHealthcare Hearing's national provider network of hearing providers. *Terms apply.

Norton ™ 360 Protection – AARP members can now get a deeper discount and save up to $80 off their first year with an annual Norton ™ 360 plan. – AARP members can now get a deeper discount and save up tooff their first year with an annual Norton360 plan.

AARP® Identity Theft Protection powered by Norton™ – The all-in-one protection from AARP Identity Theft Protection powered by Norton now includes new family and annual plans. AARP members can save up to 53%. – The all-in-one protection from AARP Identity Theft Protection powered by Norton now includes new family and annual plans. AARP members can save up to 53%.

About FTD®

Dating back to its founding in 1910 as a florist collective, through today as a go-to destination for modern and elevated gifts of all kinds, FTD is dedicated to helping our customers find and give the perfect floral and non-floral present for any occasion. We power your local flower shops to help them create the most exquisite arrangements and work with your favorite brands and small businesses to bring their products to more people. Our goal is to guide people to more meaningful giving, bringing beauty and joy to local communities. Visit ftd.com to learn more.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,700 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

About Norton

Norton is a leading Cyber Safety brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at Norton.com and GenDigital.com.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

