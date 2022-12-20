StreamUnlimited showcases Matter functionality at CES 2023

VIENNA, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamUnlimited, the Matter System Integrator, is excited to announce that it will be demonstrating Matter functionality at CES 2023, as part of its StreamThings software stack. Matter, the highly anticipated standard for interoperable connectivity within the IoT space, has been a popular request from StreamUnlimited partners, and it welcomes the opportunity to present solutions at CES.

StreamUnlimited is committed to delivering reliable Matter functionality to their brand and ODM customers across the audio and smart home segments, to enable end users to seamlessly integrate their products into their environment, regardless of the dominant network protocols within their ecosystem.

The StreamThings stack supports all Matter modes:

Matter Device : build a device which can be controlled and / or provide data within a smart home / retail / industry / healthcare ecosystem

Matter Controller : build your own control point to own the data and deliver advanced control with multiple options, automation and even voice – for example: use a soundbar to control lighting and home cinema scenes or pause / adjust volume when a visitor arrives at the front door

Matter Bridge: the nature of the StreamThings stack enables Bridging to any IoT protocol

Border Router: link together the networking technologies supported by Matter - WiFi / Ethernet and Thread

StreamUnlimited provides voice assistant integrations from all the major ecosystems as well as a white-label edge-based voice assistant that enables local device controls without the requirement for network connectivity. For a Matter based smart home operation, this means that any device

s

can be operated locally, or in combination with a cloud based assistant, to provide a fully hybrid user experience.

"We're extremely excited to enable support for Matter on our StreamThings software framework to enable our brand customers to deliver best-in-class products, offering the highest level of flexibility and choice in Smart Home connectivity standards", says Markus Rutz, CTO for StreamUnlimited. "We replicated our flexible integration software stack that we are known for in the streaming audio industry to the IoT space for non-audio applications as well as in combination with audio devices. The benefits of providing a feature set that is interoperable with every important protocol on the planet are immeasurable".

Matter demos will be shown by StreamUnlimited in their official CES suite in Las Vegas from 5th – 8th January 2023. Appointments can be scheduled by contacting tradeshows@streamunlimited.com

For more information on StreamUnlimited technologies, including Matter, contact sales@streamunlimited.com .

About StreamThings:

StreamThings from StreamUnlimited is a powerful low footprint software solution that provides reliable, interoperable connectivity to consumer electronics devices across a wide variety of industry segments. It is portable to various processing platforms including the StreamVienna ready-to-use hardware module family, ranging from the low-cost Stream1832 to the premium iMX8 based Stream1955.

Alongside Matter, StreamThings offers an Edge based voice assistant and plugin functionality for any application, which enables your device to interact with your smart environment, be it home, residential or industrial.

About StreamUnlimited:

Founded in 2005, StreamUnlimited originated as a team of 25 engineers and in 17 years has built its own IP while more than quadrupling its size. StreamUnlimited is now a supplier of software solutions and modules for connected audio and IOT products, with office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Lași, Shenzhen and Santa Clara. Partnering with all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics space, StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium and mainstream consumer electronics manufacturers.

For more details, visit www.StreamUnlimited.com .

