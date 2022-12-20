proteanTecs Named the #1 Most Promising Startup in Israel

Prestigious annual ranking is based on nominations from 86 leading investment firms

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, has been named the Most Promising Israeli Startup 2022 by Globes, a leading Israeli business publication. proteanTecs topped the annual list of 10 groundbreaking startups, which is selected based on nominations from leading local and foreign investment firms who operate in the Israeli high-tech market. This year 86 different firms participated in the thorough selection process.

Founders Shai Cohen, Evelyn Landman, Roni Ashur, Yuval Bonen, Dr. Yahel David and Eyal Fayneh celebrate proteanTecs’ recognition as the #1 Most Promising Startup in Israel. (PRNewswire)

Now in its 17th year, the Globes' Most Promising Startup list is the longest established startup ranking in Israel. Often referred to as the Startup Nation, Israel has over 6,000 active startups and has the most technology companies and engineers per capita.

proteanTecs' founders also co-founded Mellanox—the Israeli success story that topped the Globes' ranking in 2005—two years before they went public on the NASDAQ, eventually being acquired by NVIDIA for $6.9 billion.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the Globes' Most Promising Israeli Startup," said Shai Cohen, co-founder and CEO at proteanTecs. "This coveted award is a testament to our team's hard work and determination over the last five years, and it serves as validation from the investment community on our future success."

The Most Promising Startups rankings are part of the annual Enterprise Technology Summit held by Globes and JP Morgan. Past winners include Fiverr, Monday.com, WalkMe, Gett and MyHeritage.

"proteanTecs appears to be generating an industry buzz the likes of which we don't see often," stated Assaf Gilead, tech editor at Globes. "Its business model is the thing revolutionizing the chip market, thanks to the practices it brings from the software industry. Using the data continuously transmitted by sensors, proteanTecs offers a service that checks the health and integrity of the chip, from the planning and production stages, and on through years of use."

The full Globes' profile on top-ranking proteanTecs is available here.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. The company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip Agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE proteanTecs