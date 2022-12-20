Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Cider Security

Application threats and vulnerabilities are secured earlier in the development lifecycle with Prisma Cloud, the industry's most comprehensive code-to-cloud platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Cider Security (Cider), a pioneer in application security (AppSec) and software supply chain security. Modern applications are developed rapidly through continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, but security at this stage of the application lifecycle is inconsistent, siloed or worse: simply absent. According to Gartner®, by 2025, 45% of organizations worldwide will have experienced attacks on their software supply chains, a three-fold increase from 20211. With the addition of Cider's cutting-edge capabilities, Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Cloud platform helps customers "shift security left" to proactively prevent threats and vulnerabilities before applications are deployed in production cloud environments.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Cider Security to Palo Alto Networks," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks. "Cider's technology provides deep visibility and analysis of the tools and processes that are being used throughout the application development lifecycle, resulting in the ability to identify and remediate critical risks at every step. This is consistent with Prisma Cloud's shift left security strategy, as we continue offering innovative solutions that help protect our customers from emerging threats."

Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud is the industry's most complete cloud-native application protection platform , revolutionizing how organizations protect their multicloud environments. In addition to recently adding Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Secret Scanning capabilities to its Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Prisma Cloud's integration of Cider capabilities will bring security to the forefront of the development lifecycle that can alert to potential CI/CD pipeline risks and deliver remediation solutions. With Prisma Cloud, customers bolster their ability to build secure applications and improve security posture, delivered from a single unified platform to secure complex cloud environments.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and impact of the proposed acquisition to Palo Alto Networks and its customers and future financial and operating results, and the ability of Palo Alto Networks to integrate Cider's technology, operations and business. We identify various risks and uncertainties that could affect forward-looking statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on September 6, 2022, which is available on our website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this blog are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2022, 2021), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

