New Year, New Rewards, Same Yummm: Red Robin Announces Changes and Enhancements to Red Robin Royalty® Program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews today announced changes and enhancements to its popular Red Robin Royalty® program that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The current program offers members several rewards they can redeem each year, including a free birthday burger. Starting in January 2023 the birthday burger reward for adults and children will change in two ways. First, the reward will become dine-in only and will no longer be available online or as a to-go order. Second, there will be a minimum purchase requirement of $4.99 to redeem the reward. Members will still be able to redeem their birthday burger reward anytime during the month of their birthday for any of the craveable burgers on the menu.

All other Royalty offers will remain unchanged, available for dine in, online and to-go at this time. These include 'Every 10th item free,' Military and Teacher rewards and exclusive rewards and special offers throughout the year.

Current members and anyone who joins Red Robin Royalty® in 2023 will also get a new, special treat to celebrate during their half-birthday month. What's better than a birthday and half-birthday celebration?

"We always look forward to celebrating birthdays with our 11+ million Royalty members," says Amy Woolen, Red Robin VP of Marketing. "We believe our program is popular because it creates value and enhances our Guests' experience. We are excited to add a half-birthday reward for members in 2023 so we can continue to celebrate and recognize our most loyal Guests."

For more information or questions about Red Robin Royalty®, visit www.redrobin.com/rewards.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 510 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

