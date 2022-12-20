Majority of Twitter Users and Americans Want Elon Musk to Stay on As Twitter CEO, Finds HarrisX Overnight Poll

Majority of Twitter Users and Americans Want Elon Musk to Stay on As Twitter CEO, Finds HarrisX Overnight Poll

61% of Twitter users in the U.S. and 53% of American adults say Musk should stay on as head of Twitter in statistically relevant poll of 1,028 general population respondents and 429 Twitter Users

Musk finds strong support for his role among educated respondents (4 year plus of college; 62%), men (62%), and 35-49 year-olds (62%)

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An overnight poll conducted by global consumer and voter research specialist HarrisX found that a 61% of Twitter users in the United States, and 53% of American adults aged 18 years plus, want Elon Musk to continue in his role as Twitter CEO.

(PRNewsfoto/HarrisX) (PRNewswire)

53% say Musk should stay on as head of Twitter in statistically relevant findings of 1028 general population respondents

The survey was conducted by HarrisX within the United States from December 18-19, 2022 among 1,028 adults and 429 Twitter users. The sampling margin of error of this survey is plus or minus 3 percentage points among the general population and 5 percentage points among Twitter users. The general population results were weighted by gender, age, race/ethnicity, income, and education, where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population, and respondents were asked to identify whether or not they use Twitter within the poll.

"The findings of the study debunk the results of Elon Musk's Twitter poll on whether or not he should step down as CEO, and provide a representative, statistically relevant perspective of what Twitter users and Americans think of his leadership. A majority would like Mr. Musk to remain on as head of Twitter, with over 6 in 10 Twitter users expressing that sentiment" said Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX and chief researcher.

Added Nesho: "We developed the HarrisX Overnight Poll, the only true overnight solution in the market research industry – and one with a deep track record of accuracy in difficult-to-call situations, such as having been the most accurate political poll of the 2020 U.S. presidential election – precisely for these types of situations. Our goal is to give a fast and reliable feedback mechanism to business leaders and public policy decision-makers so they have the best information from customers, voters, and the general public at their fingertips, and in a scientifically sound way. We will continue to cover Twitter and Mr. Musk's actions as his work on the organization plays out."

The poll was run independently of Twitter or any Elon Musk related organizations.

About HarrisX

HarrisX is a technology-driven market research and data analytics company that conducts multi-method research in over 40 countries around the world on behalf of Fortune 100 companies, public policy institutions, global leaders, NGOs and philanthropic organizations. HarrisX was the most accurate pollster of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. For more information visit: www.harrisx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HarrisX