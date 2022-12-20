Fetcher Names Nehal Patel as Chief Customer Officer

New Leadership Brings a Wealth of Experience Delivering World-class Service & Support to Recruiting Automation Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetcher , the leading full-service sourcing automation platform, recently announced that Nehal Patel will lead the company's Customer Success team.

Patel brings 14 years of experience helping Fortune 500 companies get the most out of platforms in the AdTech and MarTech spaces. She has worked in startups to define and create customer engagement strategies and processes to maximize platform ROI.

In this role, she'll continue to build on Fetcher's commitment to connecting companies with the people who will help them change the world. She is committed to a world-class experience, aiming to develop partnerships beyond the standard vendor relationships.

"Fetcher's value is unique in that we build partnerships with talent teams & professionals to ensure they get the most out of our platform. I'm excited to help our clients tackle the challenges of finding and connecting with their ideal candidates," said Patel.

Patel stepped into her new role in September and is overseeing Fetcher's team of Customer Success, Support, and Global Enablement Managers.

"Nehal joins our leadership team at an exciting time of momentum and growth," said Andres Blank, Fetcher's CEO and Co-founder. "With her proven ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences and our focus on tailored service, Fetcher is positioned to elevate the support and benefits we bring to talent teams of all sizes."

To date, Fetcher has helped companies across the globe hire engineers, sales and marketing talent, C-suite executives, and everything in between. Fetcher has established partnerships with brands like Shutterstock, Behr Paint, and Upfield , to find and engage with top talent for their open roles across the globe.

Fetcher is a full-service, recruiting automation platform that automates talent acquisition teams' repetitive, top-of-funnel tasks, so they can focus more on candidate engagement & team collaboration. Ditch the databases for custom, curated batches of diverse, top talent.

