Altoz Zero-Turn Mower Is the First Off the Production Line in New Red Lake Falls Facility

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly expanded Altoz facility in Red Lake Falls, Minn., held a celebration for the first zero-turn mower to come off their production line. Mayor Allen Bertilrud and Altoz owners Dennis and Terri Brazier, along with company staff, erupted into applause as the TRX tracked zero-turn mower rolled down the line. The company announced that, as production ramps up, it will increase hiring efforts at this facility.

The new, 75,000 square-foot production facility is up and running while work continues to complete the $15 million first phase of the project. "When you look at the size of this building and everything that has gone into it since our groundbreaking in early May, it is amazing the amount of work that has been accomplished. We thank everyone involved for their efforts to achieve this," said Mike Hugg, Director of Operations. "As we expand our product offerings into multi-seasonal equipment, this new state-of-the-art facility will allow us to increase production to meet our current and future year-round demand," said Karl Bjorkman, Director of Sales and Marketing.

The building is one of the largest, if not the largest, in the city of Red Lake Falls. 23,000 yards of material were moved to prepare the building site. 2,600 yards of concrete, 42 miles of rebar, and more than 150,000 fasteners were used to construct the building.

Based in Greenbush, Minnesota, Altoz is an outdoor power equipment company built by an experienced team of engineering specialists, industry professionals, and powersports industry leaders. Altoz is inspired by a passion for excellence, engineering unique and differentiated products capable of accomplishing tasks more safely and efficiently. Find the latest Altoz innovations at Altoz.com.

