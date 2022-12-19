Y2 Solution Announces Plans for the EV Fast-Charging Infrastructure Expansion in the US

SEOUL, South Korea and CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Y2 Solution (Listed KOSPI : 011690), announces ambitious plans for the North American EV DC Fast-Charging market with the pre-release of their innovative 30kW DC Fast-Charging Power Module. Leveraging over 40 years as a premium power solutions company, Y2 Solution is taking the bold next steps to bring its expertise to the expanding North American market.

With the recently announced US federal funding to develop a nationwide EV charging network, it is estimated that over 500,000 new EV charging stations will be installed across the country. To rapidly develop this infrastructure will require power modules with high capacity, efficiency and reliability, where Y2 excels. Y2 currently manufactures in Korea and Vietnam, with an objective to establish a North American location within the next 2 years.

"Y2 Solution is not new to the Power Module market. Our mission is to bring the highest quality solution to the North American market during this exciting time in EV infrastructure development", said Harry Kang, Y2 Solution's CEO. "With our 40 years of expertise, we are confident that we will have a major impact in EV charging."

Y2's high capacity 30kW power module for DC fast chargers significantly reduces the charging time for electric vehicles. With up to 96% efficiency, a universal voltage input range from 304V AC to 528V AC, and voltage output of 150V to 1000V, these modules offer flexibility and scalability for EV charger manufacturers in North America. A 50kW power module solution is also in development.

"Y2 Solution manages the entire process, from R&D to mass production, and maintains a rigorous quality management system based on globally recognized standards and certifications. We deliver the highest reliability and quality possible in this industry." Stated DY Huh, PhD, Y2 Solution's R&D President.

The demand for reliability and performance in the North American market has created the ideal conditions for the next phase of Y2 Solution's growth.

About Y2 Solution

For over 40 years, Y2 Solution has proven its' technology leadership in advanced power supply design, engineering and manufacturing across industries from defence, telecom, consumer electronics, LED lighting and now, EV charging. Y2 Solution developed the world's first ultra-slim power module, and their premium power supplies are used in UHD and OLED TVs for a major global TV brand for over 30 years. Y2 Solution in based in Korea, with factories in Vietnam, China, and offices in the US. Y2 Solution is publicly listed on the KOSPI (011690) since 1995.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Y2 Solution to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

