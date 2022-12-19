MHz Choice brings French limited series 'Le Code' and South African series 'Grassroots' to U.S. and Canadian audiences

The debut of long-running French crime series Alice Nevers and a pair of German dramas round out January on MHz Choice

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The unique premise of French legal drama Le Code (Mediawan) is rooted in the idea of second chances, if those chances should come anew with each passing moment. Successful and perhaps cocky lawyer Idriss Tomas (Daniel Njo Lobé) narrowly escapes an attempted murder. He is left with an inoperable bullet in his head which can be fatal at any time. Idriss decides to use his indeterminate new lease on life by redirecting his talents and cobbling together a legal dream team with Nadia Ayad (Naidra Ayadi) and Jeanne Vanhoven (Christiane Millet) to help those who have been left behind by the justice system. The flaws of the French judicial system are explored alongside the ups and downs of the lead characters as they navigate their share of victories and defeats.

In 'Le Code', the flaws of the French judicial system are explored as characters navigate their victories and defeats.

MHz Choice brings its second title from South Africa with Grassroots, a coming-of-age story about two young Xhosa men, Asanda and Monwabisi, making their way in an elite Johannesburg private school. Both are from the rural Eastern Cape and feel a need to prove themselves on and off the rugby field. Their rivalry with each other reveals past family transgressions and leaves the young men to forge their own path. Questions of forgiveness, family duty to assume chieftaincy, and their own interpretation of how to 'become a man' are explored over 13 episodes.

Another French series making its debut on MHz Choice is crime drama Alice Nevers (Mediawan), which has long been an audience favorite in France. Alice (Marine Delterme) leads murder investigations with police commander Fred Marquand (Jean-Michel Tinivelli). The crimes are typically a set piece within a wider scene of cultural conflicts. Within the first season, episodes touch on mental health treatment, Catholic church dogma and workplace harassment, among other topics. The interpersonal relationship between Nevers and Marquand have also been a key ingredient for the show's popularity in France.

January also includes a pair of new German series covering the seedier underworld of Barcelona with Barcelona Crime (Beta Films) and the high-class problems that come with representing well-known and well-connected clients in Berlin Legal (Studio Hamburg).

