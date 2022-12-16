Snagajob Appoints New CEO Focused on Scaling Its Platform for Jobs and Shifts

Snagajob Board promotes COO Keith Forshew to CEO.

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snagajob, the country's largest marketplace for hourly work, announced today that Keith Forshew has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Forshew will lead the expansion of Snagajob's fast growing Jobs+Shifts offering.

"Our platform for jobs and shifts already connects millions of hourly workers with employers in real time," said Forshew. "My mission will be to help the team realize our shared vision for a future of hourly work where hourly workers can find the right employers, jobs and shifts with far greater ease and with much more transparency than what is available today"

"Keith's appointment as CEO marks the beginning of a new chapter in the world of hourly work. Keith is deeply committed to improving the state of hourly hiring and has the know-how needed to continue to develop and scale Snagajob's transformative Jobs+Shifts business" said Fabio Rosati, Chairman of Snagajob's Board.

Since its founding nearly two decades ago, Snagajob has reinvented how people find hourly work and how businesses hire. Through Snagajob, workers gain the flexibility of working when and where they choose, and employers successfully fill every shift. Millions of workers looking for full-time, part-time and gig work and hundreds of thousands of employer locations with open jobs and shifts use Snagajob to find each other.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Forshew led Snagajob's Product and Operations teams as Chief Product Officer. A technology platforms and hospitality industry veteran, Forshew also served as President and COO of Movitas, COO of Starcite (acquired by CVent), and SVP Operations at Elance (now Upwork).

Snagajob is America's #1 marketplace for hourly work. We help keep the world running by connecting over 6 million hourly job seekers with 700,000 employers. We're here to help people take back time through innovation that makes hiring simple, intuitive, and stress-free. A champion of hourly work, Snagajob brings new freedom and fulfillment to workers, while employers find and hire top candidates quickly and easily. For more information visit snagajob.com or connect via LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

