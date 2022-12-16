Invisible Fence® Brand Distributor Acquired by Radio Systems Corporation

Invisible Fence® Brand parent company, Radio Systems Corporation® of Knoxville, Tennessee, has acquired Connecticut based Canine Company®.

WILTON, Conn., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand announced that they will be expanding direct service in the Northeast as they acquire Connecticut based Canine Company®. Starting January 1, Canine Company will transition to five Invisible Fence branded operational dealerships across the Northeast: Metro NY/CT, Coastal New England, New England North, New England South, and New Jersey.

Based in Wilton, Connecticut, Canine Company has been an exclusive distributor for Invisible Fence for 39 years. The Canine Company territory includes most of New England, New Jersey, and Southern New York, including both independently owned and directly owned dealerships. "Canine Company has done a tremendous job marketing, selling and servicing Invisible Fence Brand solutions over the last nearly four decades," said Ed Hoyt, Vice President and General Manager of Invisible Fence Brand. "Radio Systems Corporation is looking forward to building on that foundation and more closely aligning with our strengths in product design and supply chain with local expertise in sales and marketing that Canine Company has built."

"The relationship between Canine Company and Invisible Fence® Brand has always been based on uncompromising standards for pet safety," said Jeff Kelly, Vice President of Operations for Canine Company. "The integration of these two best in class companies will only enhance the experience for our employees, our clients and the pets that we care for throughout the Northeast US. We have a very bright future ahead!"

Customers in this region will experience no disruption in the service and support that they have come to expect from their local Invisible Fence dealers as Radio Systems Corporation and Canine Company work closely together for a seamless transition. For additional information or questions, customers can call (800) 578-3647.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

