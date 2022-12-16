Additional Benefits Available at Two BOTEJYU Group Stores at Kansai International Airport for Passengers through Partnership with Collinson Group

- Service Starts December 1, Restaurant Discounts Offered for "Priority Pass," "LoungeKey" and "Diners Club" Users -

OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Osaka-based BOTEJYU Group (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), operating BOTEJYU (R) restaurants, is proud to announce the launch of special discounts at two restaurants, "BOTEJYU (R) 1946" and "Japan Traveling Restaurant (R) by BOTEJYU (R)," for users of "Priority Pass Membership Card," "Credit Card with LoungeKey function," "Digital Membership Card for Priority Pass and LoungeKey," and "Diners Club Membership Card" at Kansai International Airport on December 1, 2022.

Restaurants' logos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202212131111/_prw_PI1fl_7E8g0dKc.jpg

Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202212131111/_prw_PI6fl_C34u7j0i.jpg

Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107469/202212131111/_prw_PI5fl_r7y066V8.jpg

Overview

This is a special service offering a food discount of up to 3,400 yen per customer at the two restaurants, "BOTEJYU (R) 1946" and "Japan Traveling Restaurant (R) by BOTEJYU (R)," in the new domestic area of Terminal 1 at Kansai International Airport, which opened on October 26, 2022. To use this service, a customer must present a valid "Priority Pass Membership Card," "Credit Card with LoungeKey function," "Digital Membership Card for Priority Pass and LoungeKey," or "Diners Club Membership Card," and show a valid boarding pass.

This service is available for eligible passengers on both outbound and inbound flights, and up to three traveling companions meeting the membership conditions may use this service. Visiting the restaurants and using this service will be counted as one lounge visit.

The Company had established a partnership with the Collinson Group before, and with the opening of the two restaurants at Kansai International Airport, it has signed a new contract for these stores.

In using the "Priority Pass Membership Card," "Credit Card with LoungeKey function" or "Diners Club Membership Card" at the restaurants, the benefits available for a cardholder and his/her companions will depend on the terms of a contract with each card issuer. In addition, the terms of use of each card are different. So, if the customer has any questions about the usage, billing, etc., please visit the website of "Priority Pass Membership Card," "Credit Card with LoungeKey function" or "Diners Club Membership Card," or contact the customer's card issuer directly.

A full range of services also offered at international airports in Japan A 10% discount on the total price will be given to members with a "Digital Membership Card for LoungeKey."

*Stores subject to the special service/10% discount:

-BOTEJYU Express (R) at Narita International Airport (the food court on the 2F of Terminal 3)

-BOTEJYU (R) at Chubu Centrair International Airport (Sky Town on the 4F of Terminal 1)

About Priority Pass, LoungeKey, and Diners Club:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202212131111-O1-Znp73XU4.pdf

About BOTEJYU Group

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202212131111-O3-sEGpFcnQ.pdf

- Headquarters address: 2F/3F BOTEJYU Group Bldg., 2-1-11 Kishinosato-Higashi, Nishinari-ku, Osaka 557-0042, Japan

- President & CEO: Hideto KURITA

- Official website: https://www.botejyu.co.jp/

SOURCE BOTEJYU Group H.D Co., Ltd.