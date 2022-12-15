Sparta Science Awarded U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research Phase I Contract

Space Force Lifestyle Performance Optimization

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Science , the developer of a scalable, machine learning-based movement health platform, was recently awarded an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract by the United States Air Force to apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) embedded in cloud and mobile apps to extend the reach and productivity of Space Force's Guardian Resiliency Teams (GRT) in their mission to optimize individual Guardians' performance. This award is significant as it aims to improve Guardians' coping mechanisms to operational stressors through Lifestyle & Performance Medicine across the United States Space Force.

Sparta Science is actively collaborating with the Department of Defense on multiple SBIR Phase I and Phase II projects to improve warfighter readiness by utilizing Sparta Science's movement health intelligence platform in various use cases. These initiatives will explore opportunities to enhance clinicians' and practitioners' abilities to deliver effective movement health guidance at a scale relevant to the USAF.

Under this award, Sparta Science will explore research and development partnerships with GRTs across the Space Force as well as transition and acquisition strategies with program offices such as Air Force Medical Service. This will allow a successful transition of Sparta Science's lifestyle and performance optimization capability to all Space Base Deltas.

"The primary cause of degraded performance among our uniformed service members is mostly preventable through relatively minor changes to lifestyle behaviors such as increasing purposeful movement health activities. The military has seen rises in obesity, hypertension, and other lifestyle-related diseases," said Phil Wagner, Founder and CEO of Sparta Science. "We intend to modify our commercially successful, secure, non-proprietary, self-adapting AI/ML pipeline and software platform to meet USSF's requirements to enable GRTs in their mission to holistically assess, engage, and educate Guardians to meet the performance, readiness, and resiliency goals of USSF Lifestyle & Performance Medicine."

ABOUT SPARTA SCIENCE: Sparta Science was founded with the vision that everybody should be able to move freely, without physical limitations, for as long as possible. Since bringing on our first customer in 2014, we've grown into a global full-stack movement health platform. Trusted by organizations spanning the healthcare, government, and sports industries, our platform empowers organizations to provide a better standard of care. Today, we're ruthlessly focused on studying human movement and creating innovative ways to measure, monitor, and improve movement health. For more information, go to spartascience.com and follow Sparta Science on Twitter, and LinkedIn .

ABOUT AFRL: The air force research laboratory (afrl) is the primary scientific research and development center for the department of the air force. Afrl plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, afrl provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com .

ABOUT AFWERX: Afwerx, a program office at the air force research laboratory (afrl), connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Additional information is available at afwerx.com .

ABOUT AFVENTURES: Afventures invests in emerging technologies to scale department of the air force capabilities, strengthening the us industrial base that empowers airmen and guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking airmen and guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at afwerx.com/afventures-overview .

View original content:

SOURCE Sparta Science