MMA Champ Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort and Wife, Joana Belfort, Launch New Supplement Line and Expand Nonprofit to Combat Human Trafficking

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian fighter Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort and his wife Joana Belfort announced the launch of their new line of American-made nutritional supplements called 3LIT3 ("Elite") designed to give everyone, from serious athletes to everyday healthy warriors, quality products with a mission.

Ten percent of proceeds from 3LIT3 sales will support our nonprofit group called Together 4 Them (T4T).

"It was really important to me to develop products for all types of athletes and health-conscious people," says Vitor Belfort. "But it was equally important to bring to market products with a purpose. Ten percent of proceeds from 3LIT3 sales will support our nonprofit group called Together 4 Them (T4T). Vitor's wife, Joana, has this to say about the foundation she runs with Vitor: "T4T's goal is simple. We want to knock out human trafficking."

Vitor demanded that 3LIT3 develop a clean product line using natural ingredients, backed by research and science, and then tested by third party independent labs for complete transparency. The products are formulated for the body as a whole, creating a three-dimensional performance line that delivers a 360º result. He is excited to partner with International Health Brands of Coral Springs, Florida, on this endeavor. IHB's science-focused approach, combined with Vitor's decades of nutritional experience and training excellence, create the perfect team to help everyone "Perform Past Their Potential."

"Tapping into that American-made spirit, we wanted to also make sure the 3LIT3 brand serves others," says Joana Belfort, cofounder of Together 4 Them. "3LIT3 will support our ongoing mission at T4T, which is to provide unique awareness and educational programs about human trafficking and missing person cases to communities across the country. Like many great brands with a social mission in the American marketplace today, we hope the 3LIT3 and T4T brands can continue to inspire and empower people with better health and better opportunities to help others."

Globally, over 4 million people are trafficked for labor or sexual exploitation and approximately 600,000 to 800,000 missing persons cases are opened each year in America. With a deep personal connection to the situations these victims and their families have been through, Joana and Vitor have made Together 4 Them their top priority to help survivors, as well as drive momentum forward for those who are still without closure. Together 4 Them is preparing several new initiatives to further its work of providing community, connection, new hope, and rejuvenation.

