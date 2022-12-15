Evolon Named Top Government Video Solutions Provider for 2022

Leader in video analytics and perimeter security solutions named a top provider of video solutions by leading technology magazine for government technical professionals.

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolon Technology, Inc., a developer of proprietary software technology that takes surveillance video and turns it into real-time actionable information, today announced that the company was named a "Top Government Video Solutions Provider" for 2022 by Government CIO Magazine, an international publication that "focuses on the trends, challenges, and opportunities for CIOs to deliver efficient technology-driven services and operations in enabling smart governance."

With this distinction, Evolon was named one of a handful of "top government video solution providers and service companies delivering the best outcomes for their clients." Evolon stood out to the publication's editors for "its advanced area and perimeter surveillance solutions, with an emphasis on critical asset and infrastructure protection."

"We take very seriously our role in helping to safeguard public sector assets, from government facilities to critical infrastructure to airports and more," said Kevin Stadler, Evolon's President and CEO. "This is a rare distinction, and we're extremely proud to be recognized by Government CIO Magazine's editorial staff as a leader in the video analytics and perimeter security industry. Our solutions have long been trusted and certified by government agencies providing the highest level of Situational Intelligence possible while delivering proven surveillance solutions for highly sensitive, mission-critical assets and infrastructure."

For the full feature article, visit the Government CIO Magazine website at: https://www.govciooutlook.com/evolon

About Evolon Technology, Inc.

Evolon provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance software technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring, and its patented software & analytics transform video security cameras and security systems into smart devices by eliminating nuisance alerts. Evolon's award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organizations that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

