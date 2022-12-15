Animal Dermatology Group Congratulates Newest Diplomates of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. (ADG) congratulates the newest group of veterinarians that have achieved Diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD), including six members of the ADG medical team. This new contingent of ACVD Diplomates are recognized as specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of chronic dermatological conditions, including benign and malignant disorders of the skin, hair, ears and nails in animals. They join Board-Certified Veterinary Dermatologists practicing in the US and throughout the world.

The ACVD is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and responsible for maintaining post-graduate training and certification standards for the veterinary dermatology specialty in the United States. It mandates a rigorous curriculum of specialized training for veterinarians seeking to become Board Certified Veterinary Dermatologists. ACVD requirements include a one-year internship, three years of comprehensive clinical study in an ACVD-approved residency program, scholarly publication of original research in veterinary dermatology and the successful completion of the ACVD board certifying examination.

ADG medical team members part of the ACVD's newest class of Diplomates practice across the country, including Dr. Kelsey Milich, of Animal Dermatology Clinic (ADC) Pasadena, CA; Dr. M. Kelly Keating, ADC-Las Vegas, NV; Dr. Melissa Loewinger, ADC-Wayne, NJ; Dr. Henrietta Parnell-Turner, ADC-San Diego, CA; Dr. Katlyn Robertson, ADC-Louisville, KY; and Dr. Marvin Daniel Schuldenfrei, ADC-Portland, OR.

ADG was the first non-academic organization accredited by the ACVD to provide a residency training program and today hosts the largest ACVD residency classes preparing future board certified dermatologists.

"We take great pride in our commitment to the clinical practice of veterinary dermatology as well as the training and development of the next generation of specialists in our field," stated Dr. Rusty Muse, ADG's Medical Director. "We congratulate the new board certified veterinary dermatologists and welcome them to our exciting and deeply rewarding specialty of veterinary medicine."

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S., providing the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG has over 60 veterinarians supporting more than 40 primary and satellite locations where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

