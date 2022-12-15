AARP The Magazine Announces Nominees for the Annual Movies for Grownups® Awards

2022's Best Movies and TV for Grownups to Be Honored During the 21st Annual Awards in Beverly Hills on January 28, 2023, and broadcast by Great Performances on PBS in February

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP The Magazine today announced the nominees for the upcoming annual Movies for Grownups® (MFG) Awards, with Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King and Women Talking contending for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups category. For more than two decades, AARP's Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism, and encouraging films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers. The 21st annual MFG Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California.

"The iconic talents we honor this year drive a cultural change in the way aging Americans are perceived and valued," says AARP film and TV critic Tim Appelo. "They inspire us to think about life differently. And we're thrilled that the Movies for Grownups Awards are back as a live event, celebrating a profusion of grownup masterworks we could scarcely have imagined when we started the awards decades ago."

Iconic and beloved screen and stage performer Alan Cumming will return as host of AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards, which will be broadcast nationwide by Great Performances on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS ( check local listings ), pbs.org/moviesforgrownups and the PBS Video app .

In the Best Actress category, nominees are Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once). In the Best Actor category, Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto), Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sandler (Hustle).

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Patricia Clarkson (She Said), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Judith Ivey (Women Talking) and Gabrielle Union (The Inspection). In the Best Supporting Actor category, Andre Braugher (She Said), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Woody Harrelson (Triangle of Sadness), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

2022 Movies for Grownups nominees for Best Director are James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water), Todd Field (Tár), Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King) and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans).

The nominees for Best TV Series are Abbott Elementary, The Old Man, Only Murders in the Building, The White Lotus and Yellowstone.

In the Best TV Movie/Limited Series category, nominations go to Black Bird, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, The Staircase and The Watcher.

The 2022 television nominees for Best Actress are Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Toni Collette (The Staircase), Laura Linney (Ozark), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul). In the Best Actor category, Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Steve Carell (The Patient), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) and Wes Studi (Reservation Dogs).

The complete list of the annual Movies for Grownups® Awards Nominees:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, T á r, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King and Women Talking.

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett ( Tár ), Viola Davis ( The Woman King ), Lesley Manville ( Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris ), Emma Thompson ( Good Luck to You, Leo Grande ) and Michelle Yeoh ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ) .

Best Actor: Tom Cruise ( Top Gun: Maverick ), Brendan Fraser ( The Whale ), Tom Hanks ( A Man Called Otto ), Bill Nighy ( Living ) and Adam Sandler ( Hustle ).

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ), Patricia Clarkson ( She Said ), Jamie Lee Curtis ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ), Judith Ivey ( Women Talking) and Gabrielle Union ( The Inspection ).

Best Supporting Actor: Andre Braugher ( She Said ), Brendan Gleeson ( The Banshees of Inisherin), Woody Harrelson ( Triangle of Sadness ), Judd Hirsch ( The Fabelmans ) and Ke Huy Quan ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ).

Best Director: James Cameron ( Avatar: The Way of Water ), Todd Field ( Tár ), Baz Luhrmann ( Elvis ), Gina Prince-Bythewood ( The Woman King ) and Steven Spielberg ( The Fabelmans ).

Best Screenwriter: Todd Field ( Tár ), Kazuo Ishiguro ( Living ), Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg ( The Fabelmans ), Rebecca Lenkiewicz ( She Said ) and Dana Stevens ( The Woman King ).

Best Actress (TV): Christina Applegate ( Dead to Me ), Toni Collette ( The Staircase ), Laura Linney ( Ozark ), Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary ) and Rhea Seehorn ( Better Call Saul ).

Best Actor (TV): Jeff Bridges ( The Old Man ) , Steve Carell ( The Patient ), Bob Odenkirk ( Better Call Saul ), Gary Oldman ( Slow Horses ) and Wes Studi ( Reservation Dogs ).

Best TV Series: Abbott Elementary, The Old Man, Only Murders in the Building, The White Lotus and Yellowstone.

Best TV Movie/Limited Series: Black Bird, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, The Staircase and The Watcher.

Best Ensemble: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Nope, She Said, The Woman King and Women Talking.

Best Intergenerational Movie: Armageddon Time, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, A Man Called Otto and Till.

Best Time Capsule: Armageddon Time, Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans and Till .

Best Grownup Love Story: Empire of Light; Good Luck to You, Leo Grande ; Lady Chatterley's Lover; A Love Song; and Ticket to Paradise.

Best Documentary: Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down, Lucy and Desi, The Pez Outlaw, Sidney and Tony Hawk : Until the Wheels Fall Off.

Best Foreign Film: Argentina , 1985 ( Argentina ), Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths ( Mexico ), Broker ( South Korea ), One Fine Morning ( France ) and The Quiet Girl ( Ireland ).

Barclays is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Movies for Grownups® Awards. RRD is proud to support the PBS broadcast. Event proceeds will go towards Wish of a Lifetime From AARP to help grant life-changing wishes for older adults and shift the way society views aging.

About AARP The Magazine's Movies For Grownups® Awards' Philanthropic Goals

Proceeds from the AARP Movies for Grownups® Awards will benefit Wish of a Lifetime® From AARP to help grant life-changing wishes for older adults and shift the way society views aging. To learn more, visit wishofalifetime.org or follow @wishofalifetime on social media.

