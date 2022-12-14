Kickdrum achieves AWS Migration Competency status

Program recognizes Kickdrum's proven technical expertise and customer success in accelerating cloud migrations.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickdrum, an Austin-based software product engineering firm, today announced its achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency .

This designation recognizes Kickdrum's deep expertise in accelerating and optimizing a company's journey to the AWS cloud. Kickdrum has proven experience and customer success through all phases of complex migration projects, including discovery, planning, migration, and operations. Achieving the Migration Competency also qualifies Kickdrum to provide customers with migration-related financial incentives not available to most partners.

To qualify for the Competency, Kickdrum demonstrated through case studies, customer references, and an intense review of internal processes that they effectively help enterprise customers migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS. AWS has validated that Kickdrum adheres to the Well-Architected Framework and that Kickdrum follows industry best practices via a robust methodology. Only a small percentage of partners have achieved the Migration Competency status.

"Kickdrum loves making our customers successful and helping them achieve actual business value throughout their journey to the cloud. I'm proud to be recognized for our cloud migration expertise and excited to share new resources with our customers, particularly our Private Equity clients who look to the cloud to create value in their portfolio companies," said Tom Carter, Principal at Kickdrum.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience.

The Kickdrum team includes dozens of AWS Certified Solution Architects, AWS Specialists, and accredited business and technical professionals. All of Kickdrum's engineers are required to become certified AWS architects within their first year of employment. Kickdrum has architected and deployed thousands of cloud servers and cloud-native services for software and services companies across a variety of industries, including:

Healthcare

Martech

AI/ML

IoT

Travel

Fintech

Education

Cybersecurity

Workforce Optimization

Staffing / Scheduling

About Kickdrum

Kickdrum is a team of value-creation engineers whose enterprise-grade strategists, architects, and developers partner with PE firms and technology investors to enhance enterprise value.

Kickdrum is an Advanced Consulting Partner within the AWS Partner Network. In addition to Migration Competency status, Kickdrum is an AWS Solution Provider and Select Tier Training partner.

For more about Kickdrum, visit https://kickdrum.com/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Kickdrum