FAVOR DELIVERY AND FEEDING TEXAS LAUNCH HOLIDAY HUNGER RELIEF CAMPAIGN

In-app and web fundraising campaign gives Texans an easy way to help fight hunger statewide

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor, the Texas-based on-demand delivery service that was acquired by H-E-B in 2018, today announced its latest partnership with Feeding Texas for the holiday season, giving its customers an easy way to help fellow Texans facing hunger every time they place an order with Favor.

Now through the end of the year, Texans can give any amount to Feeding Texas after every order in the Favor app or online at favordelivery.com/donate/FeedingTexas – and Favor will match every customer contribution, up to $25,000 total.

"We are grateful to Favor and its customers for joining us in the fight against hunger this holiday season," said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. "Double-digit inflation is making it harder than ever for Texas families to put food on the table, gas in the car, and pay the rent. Our partnership with Favor helps us raise awareness of hunger and advocate for solutions to ensure that every Texan has access to the food and resources they need to survive and thrive."

"Favor is honored to have a longstanding partnership with Feeding Texas to help end hunger across our state," said Jag Bath, Favor CEO. "When we partnered with Feeding Texas earlier this year during Hunger Action Month, we were thrilled to achieve our goal of donating $25,000 – 100,000 meals – in October, and we are looking forward to doubling our impact for our final give back campaign of the year."

With a strong commitment to hunger relief and giving back to the communities Favor serves, the on-demand delivery service's contributions have totaled over 1.2 million meals to Feeding Texas and its network of 21 food banks has through a series of donations and fundraising campaigns since 2019.

Contributions help Feeding Texas serve millions of individuals and families experiencing hunger and food security:

Texas is one of just 9 states with higher food insecurity than the national average

Nearly 4 million (1 in 8) Texans struggle with hunger and food insecurity

20% (1 in 5) of Texas children experience hunger

11% of households with seniors in Texas face food insecurity

Hunger hits Texans of color even harder, with 1 in 4 Black Texans and 1 in 5 Latinx Texans facing the threat of hunger

About Favor

Favor is the easiest way to get anything delivered in under an hour. Whether it's lunch at the office, a household shopping list or those errands you just don't have time for — your personal assistant (we call them Runners) can deliver it in just a few taps. Founded in 2013, in Austin, Texas, Favor currently operates in more than 400 cities across Texas with over 100,000 Runners, who have delivered more than 60 million Favors to-date. For more information, visit favordelivery.com and follow Favor on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

About Feeding Texas

Feeding Texas supports a network of 21 food banks, making us the largest hunger-relief organization in Texas. We work collaboratively within our communities to connect families to affordable, healthy food; improve the health and financial stability of the people we serve; and engage all stakeholders in advocating for hunger solutions. You can learn more at feedingtexas.org and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Media Contact: press@favordelivery.com

