DonateStock and GiveSmart by Community Brands Partner to Help Donors Give Smarter

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands has partnered with DonateStock , the leader in charitable stock gifting to make charitable stock gifting available as a referral offering to thousands of nonprofits.

DonateStock has revolutionized the stock gifting process by making it accessible and easy for all nonprofits and donors. Previously, less than one percent of nonprofits could accept stock gifts. DonateStock is closing that gap by enabling all nonprofits to solicit and receive gifts of appreciated stock – no brokerage required.

Stock gifting also represents a smarter, tax-advantaged way for donors to support nonprofits. By making a pre-tax stock gift, a donor may avoid the capital gains tax while also deducting the market value of the gifted stock.

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Their GiveSmart fundraising tools are "best-in-class" to support the modern nonprofit's success, mission growth, and donor management. With this collaboration, GiveSmart DonorCRM customers can now offer donors a more tax-advantaged way to support their mission via appreciated stock. When donors give appreciated stock, they can avoid capital gains tax on the increased value of the stock while deducting the fair market value of the donated stock. DonateStock facilitates the online donation, converts the stock to cash and distributes the proceeds to the nonprofit while providing transparency, notifications and dashboard reporting. Best of all, there is no cost to get started.

"We are excited to be able to help nonprofits and schools further expand their donors' impact and grow their outreach as a part of our partnership with DonateStock. Bringing this offering to our customers provides an innovative solution to grow, scale or start their stock gifting program," said Steve Greanias, General Manager of GiveSmart by Community Brands. "We understand nonprofits' and schools' need to stay nimble and engaged while offering donors new ways to give, with this partnership we can provide a new technology to best enable organizations and schools to focus on advancing their missions."

"We are all about inclusion and enabling donors to give smarter to the causes they love" said Steve Latham, DonateStock's Co-Founder and CEO. "By making charitable stock gifting easy for GiveSmart nonprofits and their donors, we can unlock millions in untapped funding for thousands of worthy nonprofit organizations.

This announcement coincides with DonateStock's $500,000 match to boost end-of-year giving. DonateStock will match dollar-for-dollar, donations up to $1,000 per stock gift to registered nonprofits throughout the remainder of 2022.

Matching funds are made possible through DonateStock's partnership with Wag! and its Community Shares Program to eligible nonprofits.

About DonateStock

DonateStock is a fintech startup that is transforming charitable giving by making stock gifting easy and accessible to millions of nonprofits and donors. DonateStock streamlines the stock gifting process to help donors save on taxes while having greater impact. Nonprofits benefit from larger pre-tax donations along with the tools, automation and support needed to diversify and scale stock gifting. By making stock gifting easy and accessible to all, DonateStock is helping thousands of nonprofits impact millions of lives. Learn more at https://donatestock.com

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Specifically for charitable nonprofits and schools, the Community Brands Education and Nonprofit portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes. Nonprofits benefit from award-winning fund accounting and fundraising solutions, purpose-built from the ground up to empower them to achieve and grow their impact in our communities. Paired with a complete set of K-12 solutions encompassing enrollment management, financial aid, student information systems, and digital payments, schools are empowered to raise funds and deliver on their missions. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a mobile bidding, fundraising, and event management software with the mission to help nonprofits, schools, and foundations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy year-round giving experience for donors. GiveSmart has helped its partners raise over $5.7 billion. Learn more at givesmart.com .

Media Contacts:

Steve Latham, CEO & Co-Founder, DonateStock – steve.latham@donatestock.com

David Brauer, Manager, PR & Influencer Marketing, Community Brands – david.brauer@communitybrands.com

